Vaqueros new coach Nick Stavrou enjoyed success as Dallas Sidekick

Former Dallas Sidekicks player and coach Nick Stavrou has been named Fort Worth Vaqueros head coach for 2017.
Stavrou won three national championships with the Sidekicks, recording 242 goals and 197 assists in 381 matches from 1991-2004 and 2012-14. Born in Worthing, England, Stavrou, 47, earned All-American honors at Cleveland State University.
Stavrou served as an assistant with the Sidekicks and at Texas Woman’s University. Stavrou coached against the Vaqueros last season when the Sidekicks filled in as a last second replacement during fan appreciation night.
Mark Snell, who coached the Vaqueros their first three seasons, is now director of the Vaqueros youth academy.
The Vaqueros open their fourth season in the National Premier Soccer League on May 13 at Martin Field on the campus of Texas Wesleyan University against new club Tyler FC.
The Vaqueros have a 10-match conference season and will announce additional exhibition and cup matches in the coming month.
“Stavrou’s stellar reputation in the local soccer community peaked our interest,” Vaqueros general manager Tobias Lopez said. “His knowledge of local players, his demeanor and his enthusiasm for the Vaqueros Family ultimately made him the perfect candidate.”
VAQUEROS 2017 SEASON SCHEDULE
PRESEASON
Sat. APRIL 8 @ Dallas Baptist 7 p.m.
Sat. APRIL 15 OPPONENT TBA
Sat. APRIL 22 vs. Sporting Fort Worth
Sat. APRIL 29 OPPONENT TBA
Sat. MAY 6 @ UN1TUS Cup in Shreveport, 5:45 p.m.
Sun. MAY 7 @ UN1TUS Cup in Shreveport, 5:45 p.m.
NPSL TEXAS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Sat. May 13 vs. TYLER FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sat. May 20 vs. DUTCH LIONS, 7:30 p.m.
Wed. May 24 @ Shreveport Rafters, 7 p.m
Sat. May 27 @ Midland/Odessa FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sat. June 3 vs. MIDLAND/ODESSA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sat. June 10 @ Dutch Lions, 7 p.m.
Sat. June 17 vs. SHREVEPORT RAFTERS, 7:30 p.m.
Sat. June 24 @ Tyler FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sat. July 1 @ Houston Regals, 7 p.m.
Sat. July 8 vs. HOUSTON REGALS, 7:30 p.m.
Sat. July 29 Fan Appreciation Night, 7:30 p.m.
Comments