Rangers’ off-season has started. Where’s the beef? Well ...

The 2017 season ended 11 days ago for the Texas Rangers, who must rebuild their starting rotation, add to the bullpen and determine where they will put Joey Gallo and Delino DeShields.
Yet, all that has come from the head offices in Arlington is the clearing of four spots on the 40-man roster and the purchase of the Low A Hickory franchise.
Where’s the beef?
Well ...
There’s no real beef yet. Free agency doesn’t open until after the World Series, and the unwritten rule in baseball is to not take the spotlight away from the postseason.
The work that is being done is behind-the-scenes stuff. Planning, in other words.
The Rangers will begin that in earnest Monday, when they hold their annual pro-scouting meetings. Every player in the organization is evaluated and discussed, and the players outside the organization go under the microscope.
Most are free agents, but the Rangers also try to determine which players on other clubs might be available via trades.
Players are identified as targets. Others are eliminated from consideration.
Some — Shohei Ohtani, for one — already have a spot on the Rangers’ wish list. Yu Darvish? Sure, if the price is right.
Once the meetings wrap up next Friday, the Rangers will have their off-season Plan A in place. Plans B and beyond are warming in the bullpen depending on if the Rangers hit or miss on players they covet.
But the heavy lifting of acquiring free agents is still two rounds of playoffs (plus five days) away. The behind-the-scenes stuff is what has been keeping the Rangers busy since their season ended Oct. 2.
