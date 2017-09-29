Rangers Reaction: What a difference a week can make

The countdown to the off-season continues, and now is at two games.
Monday can’t get here soon enough.
The final stretch for the Texas Rangers, the last mile of the marathon, has been a crawl. That might be generous.
But something strange happened Friday night at Globe Life Park. No, not the wedding on the club level after the second inning.
The Rangers won.
They’re really crawling now.
Here’s some Rangers Reaction from Thursday’s 5-3 victory over the Oakland A’s.
1. The Rangers won’t finish last in the American League West, and they could finish as high as a three-way tie for second with Seattle and Anaheim at 79-83. Man, what a division.
Oakland needed to win the final three games to send the Rangers to the bottom. Considering the Rangers had lost seven straight games overall and seven straight to the A’s, last place was well within reach.
Alas, the season won’t be a complete and total waste of time and money. Lots of time (average time of game: 3 hours, 13 minutes) and lots of money ($175 million on Opening Day).
And just think: Entering last Friday the Rangers were 2 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot with 10 to play. What a difference a week can make.
But at least the Rangers won’t finish the season on a 10-game losing streak. They received quality starting pitching, good bullpen work and their biggest offensive output since Sept. 20.
They again did so without Adrian Beltre, Robinson Chirinos or Carlos Gomez, who might as well just head on home. Then again, I do have a suspicion, a gut feeling, that Beltre will appear Sunday in some way as manager Jeff Banister tries to get the future Hall of Famer another round of applause.
Fourth place isn’t first place, and some Rangers don’t care where they finish if they aren’t going to go to the postseason. But, whether that contingent would admit it or not, last place and finishing the season on a 10-game slide would have really stunk.
2. Martin Perez did it again. He looked like an ace at times before buckling under some, but he gave the Rangers a chance to win and will exit 2017 riding the high of a ninth second-half win and the confidence that came the way he finished the season.
The Rangers are feeling somewhat giddy about him, too. Perez has tested club brass, showing promise one start and no-showing the next. He did that in the first half and in late July.
But now, with his mechanics where he wants them and with him seeing what sustained success looks like, Perez looks like he will be a solid rotation piece in 2018.
The Rangers certainly need him to be that as they have three starters to find this off-season and in spring training. Andrew Cashner, who makes his final start of the season Saturday, could be one of them.
He has enjoyed pitching in Texas and the comfort that he has felt. If he’s wanted to go hunting dove, he’s gone to hunt. If he’s wanted friends and family at one of his starts, they’ve been there.
The former TCU star has enjoyed being near campus and all the people who help launch his career.
Money won’t be his driving force, though he’s not going to play for peanuts. He’s earned a raise and will one. Cashner, though, wants to win and be happy.
Can the Rangers give him that? We’ll find out.
3. Willie Calhoun had the first three-hit game of his career Friday and hit his first career homer earlier in the week. He’s still a rookie, so he’s not going to carry on like he’s the Rangers next big young star.
But he’s now established as a front-runner one of the two vacancies the Rangers will have next season, assuming Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli aren’t resigned. Calhoun will have to beat out some players with more experience than him if he wants regular at-bats as the left fielder or designated hitter or both.
When it comes to offense, he’s every bit as good if not better than those in the group of competitors, namely Drew Robinson and Ryan Rua. Jurickson Profar is probably in the group, too, but he’s out of options and will make the team one way or another.
Defense will be a big factor. Robinson plays all over, though his versatility might not be as coveted with Profar on the team. Rua plays multiple positions and has become a solid right-handed hitter against left-handed pitching.
Players like that usually end up on rosters. Plus, Rua has been on the Opening Day roster the past three seasons. In other words, he’ll probably be on the roster as well.
The Rangers will also have to consider if Calhoun or Robinson would make them too lefty-heavy offensively. Shin-Soo Choo, Nomar Mazara, Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor will be in the lineup. Calhoun/Robinson would make five lefties.
That’s something else to think about, which the Rangers probably already have.
But if Calhoun shows he can hit enough, which he is on his way to doing just this week, he could very well have a spot on the 2018 Opening Day roster.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
