Rangers Reaction: A terrible series vs. Astros and Beltre is shut down? Ugh

The series just completed between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros was a:
A) Kick in the head
B) Kick in the gut
C) Kick below the belt
D) All of the above
The answer, of course, is D, as the Rangers were eliminated from postseason contention and their losing streak extended to six games in three noncompetitive games against their chief rival.
How noncompetitive? Well, how does 37-7 sound? That’s how badly the Astros outscored the Rangers.
In the loss Monday, Andrew Cashner allowed eight runs in 3 2/3 innings. Seven of them — seven — were unearned.
On Wednesday, with the score 12-2, the game ended as Will Middlebrooks was picked off second base. Yikes.
Maybe things will get better over the final four games against the Oakland A’s. You know, the team that started the Rangers on this downhill slide.
Yikes.
Here’s some Adrian Beltre-themed Rangers Reaction from Wednesday’s 12-2 loss and sweep to the Astros.
1. Beltre is done playing for the season, which his left hamstring, Drew Robinson and Willie Calhoun greatly appreciate. The Rangers are placing Beltre in bubble wrap after being eliminated from contention, and likely doing the same with Carlos Gomez (ankle) and Robinson Chirinos (hamstring).
Each wants to play, but there’s no reward for the risk. All the Rangers are left to play for is a better draft spot, and they are doing a fine job with that one after losing six in a row.
It’s not just that they’ve lost, it’s how they’ve lost. They haven’t been competitive since the two losses to open the Oakland series last weekend.
The second loss against the A’s was 1-0, a game in which the pitching staff did so much right and the offense couldn’t do squat. That’s the one that broke the Rangers’ back.
They went to Oakland Coliseum full of confidence and tetanus after a three-game sweep of Seattle that left them 2 1/2 games out with 10 to play. Even though the Rangers lost Friday, a win Saturday would have still given them a chance to win the series and come home in reasonable shape.
But they couldn’t win and have lost the last four games 45-8. Have the Rangers quit? Well, such a question usually gets Jeff Banister all stirred up, but the manager had this to say afterward:
“We got to a point to where, obviously, these guys were going after it as hard as you can,” he said. “I’m proud of how they had posted up and tried to get this thing done. Anytime you get to a point where we got to where you’re eliminated from the postseason, that is a hit. It’s a mental and emotional and physical hit. I think you see that in any sport. I don’t think there’s any question on professionalism or effort or how they’ve gone about it.”
So, maybe. Yeah, a little. But not really.
There was professional effort out there Wednesday. Nick Martinez pitched better than his line for five innings. Elvis Andrus had two hits. Delino DeShields did, too. Keone Kela and Jake Diekman dominated. Tony Barnette, Banister suggested, took the ball despite maybe being out of gas.
It has to be something, though. Whatever it is, the Rangers can’t get out of it.
2. Beltre doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to how he wants the team assembled each off-season. He wants Jon Daniels to spend liberally and build a contender.
That’s what Beltre wanted in January, when he said the Rangers were a bat short. A few weeks later, Mike Napoli was under contract. Beltre admits that his desires are selfish, but he wants to win and was told the Rangers would be competitive as long as he’s under contract.
There’s one more year left on his current deal.
He and Daniels will discuss the off-season in the coming days. Beltre wants to know if Daniels is planning for the Rangers to rebuild, something that hasn’t really been broached.
If that does happen, Beltre might want to go to a contender.
All that’s left for him to accomplish, all it seems he’s ever wanted to accomplish, is to win a World Series. He was oh so close in 2011. It eats at him to this day.
So, yeah, he’s being selfish, and Daniels doesn’t have to listen to him.
The thought here is that Daniels has already decided to dive into free agency. He might not make a huge splash, like for Jake Arrieta or Yu Darvish, but Shohei Ohtani will be wildly affordable. Cashner might be a fit.
The funds the Rangers have need to go to pitching. Any vacancies in the lineup can be filled internally. Basically, that’s two — Gomez in center field (DeShields) and Napoli at first base (Joey Gallo).
Prospects are another currency. The Rangers don’t have a ton, but they believe they have enough to get pitching help. Maybe they shoot for one starter via free agency and one via trade, with Martinez opening as the No. 5 starter.
The Rangers will hold their annual pro scouting meetings and formulate their off-season plan in October. First, though, Daniels and Beltre will meet.
That could help shape the off-season, too.
3. Beltre sees what everyone else should see for next season: The core of the team is returning, and there’s too much there to break up.
Beltre, Andrus, Gallo, Chirinos, DeShields, Nomar Mazara, Shin-Soo Choo and Rougned Odor all return. That’s eight of the nine spots in the batting order.
Odor? Oh, no. Beltre anticipates a rebound for a player who is lost at the plate and has seen it carry over into the field. Odor is still very young, so no one should want to just dump him even if Jurickson Profar is still in the system.
Profar, Calhoun and Robinson will try to win the last starting spot — left field. The Rangers could make Gallo their left fielder and try to sign a first baseman or give Ronald Guzman a shot.
That might depend on how successful they are in acquiring pitching.
Profar will make the team in some capacity, as he is out of minor league options. Calhoun has hit too much to not get a chance. Robinson is versatile and has power, but he could lose out in a numbers crunch.
No matter how it turns out, the offense should be good to go in 2018. That’s one reason for Daniels not to go into a rebuild mode and for Beltre to come back.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Houston
200
117
100
—
12
16
0
Texas
010
010
000
—
2
8
1
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer rf
4
2
2
4
0
0
.287
Fisher ph-rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.207
Bregman 3b-2b
5
0
2
1
0
0
.285
Altuve 2b
4
2
1
0
0
0
.347
Davis ph-3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.228
Correa ss
5
2
4
4
0
1
.308
Gonzalez lf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.301
Moran ph-1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
McCann c
3
2
1
0
1
1
.240
Stassi c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.182
Beltran dh
5
1
1
0
0
2
.230
Gurriel 1b
2
1
1
0
1
0
.297
White ph-1b-lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.304
Kemp cf
5
2
3
2
0
0
.226
Totals 43
12
16
12
2
5
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.274
Choo dh
4
0
0
0
0
3
.260
Andrus ss
4
0
2
0
0
0
.299
Gosselin 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.128
Mazara rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.251
Gallo 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.207
Odor 2b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.203
Middlebrooks 3b
1
0
1
0
0
0
.229
Calhoun lf
3
1
2
1
0
0
.158
Nicholas c
3
0
0
0
0
1
.280
Robinson 3b-2b-ss
3
1
1
1
0
1
.213
Totals 33
2
8
2
0
12
E—Odor (18). LOB—Houston 6, Texas 4. 2B—Bregman (38), Correa (24), Gurriel (41), Middlebrooks (2). HR—Correa (22), off Martinez; Springer (34), off Barnette; Correa (23), off Barnette; Calhoun (1), off Verlander; Robinson (6), off Verlander. RBIs—Springer 4 (85), Bregman (66), Correa 4 (81), Gonzalez (87), Kemp 2 (3), Calhoun (2), Robinson (12). Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Gonzalez, Beltran, Davis); Texas 1 (Gallo). RISP—Houston 5 for 11; Texas 0 for 2. GIDP—Springer, Choo. DP—Houston 1 (Bregman, Correa, Moran); Texas 1 (Robinson, Odor, Gallo).
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Verlander, W 15-8
6
6
2
2
0
11
110
3.36
Liriano
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
5.68
Gregerson
1
1
0
0
0
0
10
4.50
Sipp
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
5.84
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martinez, L 3-8
5
10
6
6
1
2
95
5.66
Barnette
1/3
4
5
5
1
0
19
5.49
Bibens-Dirkx
1 2/3
2
1
1
0
1
35
4.67
Kela
1
0
0
0
0
1
12
2.87
Diekman
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
2.79
Martinez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Barnette 2-2. WP—Barnette. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres. T—3:17. A—26,053 (48,114).
