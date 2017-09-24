Rangers Reaction: Oakland doldrums slowly pushing Rangers toward elimination

The worst part about covering a baseball game this time of year is that all TVs in the press box are turned to the game instead of sweet, sweet college football.

The time difference on the West Coast, though, allowed for all who wanted — namely me and Emily Jones — to watch the TCU-Oklahoma State game from the press box before the game.

A TV in the Texas Rangers’ clubhouse was also showing the Horned Frogs’ upset.

But once first-pitch neared, the TVs showing Mississippi State-Georgia went to the local broadcast of the Rangers-Oakland A’s game. I was tempted to ask to change one TV to the Oklahoma-Baylor game after the Bears went up in the third quarter and before they reverted to the form they’ve shown so far this season.

Looking ahead to Oct. 7, West Virginia-TCU ought to be worth watching. So will Alabama-Texas A&M, though just to find the exact moment when Anthony Andro’s head will explode.

Why look so far ahead? It’s looking more and more like the Rangers’ season will have ended by then.

More Videos 1:26 Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot Pause 1:33 Andrus can't explain Rangers' woes in Oakland 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:36 RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic 1:09 TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me' 1:31 Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot Acting manager Steve Buechele says another typical game at Oakland Coliseum has the Texas Rangers in a difficult spot (video by Jeff Wilson) Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot Acting manager Steve Buechele says another typical game at Oakland Coliseum has the Texas Rangers in a difficult spot (video by Jeff Wilson) jwilson@star-telegram.com

1. When the season gets dissected and people look back for reasons why the Rangers finished how they finished — and there will be no shortage of them — their performance at Oakland Coliseum will be on the list.

The Rangers are 1-7 this season at Oakland. The A’s are in last place in the American League West and have been all season. The A’s are hot, as young teams with nothing to lose can be in a season’s final month, but they weren’t hot the other two series earlier this season.

The loss Saturday, in which the offense did only slightly better than the general public, knocked the Rangers 4 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins with eight games to play. The Rangers will be eliminated by any combination of four Twins wins and Rangers losses.

Only two days ago the Rangers were in this, 2 1/2 back with 10 to go. Now?

“It’s simple,” acting manager Steve Buechele said. “We’ve got eight games left. Every game matters. We’ve got to win them.”

There are other reasons, of course, besides the Oakland doldrums. The bullpen’s early failures, injuries, inconsistencies in the offense, problems at the back of the rotation. I’m sure I’m missing 15 or 20 others.

But the one that matters the most now is losses in 7 of 8 games, including seven straight, in this Godforsaken baseball stadium. That new ballpark can’t get here soon enough, but 2022 isn’t exactly right around the corner.

More Videos 1:26 Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot Pause 1:33 Andrus can't explain Rangers' woes in Oakland 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:36 RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic 1:09 TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me' 1:31 Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gonzalez pitches well for Rangers, but says A's were better Miguel Gonzalez had his finest start for the Texas Rangers on Saturday, but it wasn't good enough in a game 1-0 loss to the Oakland A's (video by Jeff Wilson). Gonzalez pitches well for Rangers, but says A's were better Miguel Gonzalez had his finest start for the Texas Rangers on Saturday, but it wasn't good enough in a game 1-0 loss to the Oakland A's (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

2. Miguel Gonzalez picked the best possible time for his best start since joining the Rangers, not that he had much of a bar to clear. And he cleared it easily, allowing one run in six innings and pitching out of trouble in the second inning.

The one run was on a homer by Khris Davis on the first pitch of the second inning, an ambush job.

“I thought it was a pretty good pitch,” Gonzalez said.

The problem for him, just as it was Friday for Nick Martinez, is that the Rangers’ bats have picked a terrible time to go into hibernation.

They mustered all of four singles against five A’s pitchers. Two were against Raul Alcantara, an emergency starter who entered with a 9.20 ERA. He also walked two over five innings.

That’s not atypical for games at Oakland Coliseum.

“It’s not just this year,” Buechele said. “The last couple years we’ve gone through some streaks at this park. It was a well-played game on both sides. We just couldn’t get anything going.

“The last couple games are typical games for us in Oakland. You look up there and we have three or four hits in the middle of the game, and we don’t bunch them together.”

3. A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell took a knee during the National Anthem, hours after he blasted President Trump on social media for his bashing of NFL players who have taken a knee during the anthem.

Maxwell’s father served in the Army. A’s people say that Maxwell and his family are all about the U.S. of A. If he wants to take a knee to express his feelings toward the ills in society or to protest the president dismissing the reasons why players take a knee, so be it.

He’s the one who will have to live with the responses from those who find it offensive, just as the president is living with the backlash his comment has created. And Maxwell taking a knee ought to just be an appetizer to NFL Sunday.

The extreme level of outrage was probably generated by the media and social media. What else are news outlets going to talk about on a slow Friday night and Saturday morning/afternoon?

But is what the president said any more offensive than Madonna saying she wants to blow up the White House or Jemele Hill calling the president a white supremacist? Is it any more divisive than players taking a knee?

It is to some.

This isn’t an endorsement of the president but of the First Amendment, which protects all Americans’ right to free speech. Like it or not, that includes the president, Madonna (or is she British these days?) and especially Hill, a journalist.

Madonna is still making millions. Hill didn’t even get slapped on the wrist by ESPN. Trump is still president.

The First Amendment applies to Maxwell taking a knee, if the act is considered the right to assemble, and to his Instagram comments about the president. If he wants to protest during the anthem or say harsh things on social media, so be it.

He’s the one who has to live with the responses from those who find it offensive. But the First Amendment protects all Americans’ right to free speech. Like it or not, that includes the president.

Team Games back x-NY Yankees +5.5 x-Minnesota — Texas 4.5 Kansas City 4.5 LA Angels 4.5 Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 6 Baltimore 7.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas 000 000 000 — 0 4 0 Oakland 010 000 00x — 1 5 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Rua pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Gomez cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Odor 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .206 Robinson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Choo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Middlebrooks pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Totals 30 0 4 0 2 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Davis lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Healy dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .272 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Canha cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Totals 29 1 5 1 0 7

LOB—Texas 5, Oakland 5. HR—Davis (40), off Gonzalez. RBIs—Davis (103). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Robinson); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP—Texas 0 for 1; Oakland 0 for 3. GIDP—Robinson. DP—Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, L 8-12 6 4 1 1 0 5 83 4.62 Bush 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.58 Claudio 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.57

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W 1-1 5 2 0 0 2 5 86 6.86 Dull, H 20 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.61 Coulombe, H 13 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.62 Hatcher, H 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.81 Treinen, S 14-19 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.09