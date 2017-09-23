Rangers Reaction: Odor’s season of struggles magnified Friday

To be perfectly fair to the decrepit dump known as Oakland Coliseum, the baseball playing surface isn’t bad for most of the season.

But for the final six weeks, or from the point of the first home exhibition NFL game for the Oakland Raiders, there isn’t a worse surface in MLB.

The outfield grass is torn up by Mount Davis, the seating structure that moves onto the field for NFL Sundays. The football field and infield clash, which is more of a burden for the football team, but the south sideline runs along the pitcher’s mound.

The grounds crew repairs that damaged grass, but it looks horrible. The mound itself, which has to be rebuilt after each Raiders game, is often criticized by visiting pitchers.

The Raiders, though, will be moving to Las Vegas in 2020, which will help the Oakland A’s as the Coliseum becomes a baseball-only facility.

The biggest help would be a new stadium, and the big baseball news to come out of the Bay Area the past two weeks is that a preferred site for the new A’s ballpark has been found. If all goes according to plan, it will open in 2023.

That would seem to put Oakland Coliseum on the endangered list, but no deal has been struck to build a new facility. Like cockroaches surviving a nuclear war, I wouldn’t count the Coliseum out yet.

After clinching the American League West here a year ago, the Texas Rangers haven’t had much luck in the Coliseum in 2017. Such was the case Friday, when they fell to 1-6 here.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 4-1 loss to the A’s that dropped them 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card with nine games to play.

More Videos 1:09 Martinez laments one bad pitch in Rangers' loss Pause 2:00 Banister says Rangers missed too many chances Friday 2:02 Andrus: Rangers can't seem to beat A's in Oakland 2:22 Banister: Hamels comes up big in Rangers' win 1:56 Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing 2:07 Rangers' Hamels: 'It's kind of why I'm here' 1:49 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:20 'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 1:24 "Out of this world!" Longhorn sells for $165,000 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Andrus: Rangers can't seem to beat A's in Oakland Elvis Andrus knows that the Oakland A's have owned the Texas Rangers this year in Oakland, going 6-1. That's bad news for a team with wild-card dreams (video by Jeff Wilson). Andrus: Rangers can't seem to beat A's in Oakland Elvis Andrus knows that the Oakland A's have owned the Texas Rangers this year in Oakland, going 6-1. That's bad news for a team with wild-card dreams (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

1. Here’s a look at Rougned Odor’s night at plate:

▪ Lined out to shortstop in the second inning with a runner at third and two outs.

▪ Flied out to right field in the fourth inning with runners at first and third and two outs.

▪ Struck out in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and two outs.

▪ Struck out in the ninth inning with none on and one out.

For those scoring at home, that’s six runners Odor left on base.

In his defense, former manager Ron Washington said that the two-out RBI hit is the toughest in baseball to get. Wait. Too many people have defended Odor for too long this season.

He has 30 homers. Good. He brings an edge. OK. He has played in every game. That’s good and bad. He’s been allowed to play in every game. That’s not looking so good.

It’s easy to dog pile on him after a game like that. But with what is on the line right now for the Rangers, who continue to hold out hope for a postseason spot, a game like that is magnified and so Odor’s season.

It seems like he’s trapped. He fell into an early slump, possibly trying to do too much after signing that $49.5 million extension, and has never figured it out. He had a nine-game stretch where it looked like he was about to take off, but then the All-Star break hit and he lost his steam.

He himself has spoken about focus, multiple times. He’s played with some minor injuries. So has everyone else, or with worse.

With nine games left, sitting Odor doesn’t do anyone any good in the long run. He’s going to play, and he’s going to open next spring as the starting second base. He should.

Maybe by then, with four months off, he will have freed himself from that trap he’s in.

More Videos 1:09 Martinez laments one bad pitch in Rangers' loss Pause 2:00 Banister says Rangers missed too many chances Friday 2:02 Andrus: Rangers can't seem to beat A's in Oakland 2:22 Banister: Hamels comes up big in Rangers' win 1:56 Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing 2:07 Rangers' Hamels: 'It's kind of why I'm here' 1:49 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:20 'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 1:24 "Out of this world!" Longhorn sells for $165,000 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Martinez laments one bad pitch in Rangers' loss Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez wishes he could have back the pitch Matt Olson hit Friday for a two-run homer, but was otherwise content with his outing despite a 4-1 loss to Oakland (video by Jeff Wilson). Martinez laments one bad pitch in Rangers' loss Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez wishes he could have back the pitch Matt Olson hit Friday for a two-run homer, but was otherwise content with his outing despite a 4-1 loss to Oakland (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

2. Nick Martinez wasn’t terrible — allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings — but he wasn’t spectacular at a time when the Rangers need the most from their starting pitchers.

But if the Rangers had been given the option of taking that performance or taking their chances, they probably would have taken the quality start. Realistically, based on Martinez’s performances of late, that’s pretty good.

Even manager Jeff Banister said so.

The right-hander will make one more start this season, assuming he isn’t pulled from the rotation. There’s no one better to make the start, so he’ll face Houston next week.

Miguel Gonzalez will face the A’s on Saturday and also next Thursday, barring the same caveat as Martinez. But, just like Martinez, there’s no better option.

When the corpse of this season is dissected, Martinez and Gonzalez won’t be the ones who made or broke the Rangers’ season. That honor belongs to Tyson Ross and Sam Dyson on the pitching side and Odor on the hitting side.

Blame can also be found for the front office and manager, with a little digging.

Chances are that Martinez will come to spring training as one of the front-runners for a rotation spot. The Rangers aren’t going to sign/acquire three starters over the off-season, and Martinez, A.J. Griffin and Austin Bibens-Dirkx will get a chance to finish off the 2018 rotation.

The Rangers will probably assemble a group of cast-offs on minor-league deals to compete with the in-house candidates, but here’s something to consider:

Martinez will be out of options, and that will give him an edge in the competition.

3. The Thursday edition Rangers Reaction wondered what would come of the lineup Friday, when the Rangers would have four healthy outfielders and only three spots to play them.

The beat writers were told that Delino DeShields would be in there, though that was before Carlos Gomez showed he could make positive contributions on his bum ankle. That was good enough, apparently.

DeShields sat for the first time this month, though the beat writers were told he would be in Saturday’s lineup against a left-hander, Sean Manaea. Nomar Mazara or Shin-Soo Choo, left-handed hitters, will sit as the Rangers load up on righty hitters.

That assumes that nothing from Friday changed the manager’s mind.

Nothing did, though Choo, Mazara and Choo all did something worthwhile. Though Choo homered from the leadoff spot, the offense didn’t have its catalyst, DeShields.

He was on the bench, but as long as the Rangers are playing for something, that’s the last place he should be.

Team Games back x-NY Yankees +5.5 x-Minnesota — Texas 3.5 LA Angels 3.5 Kansas City 4.5 Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 6.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas 001 000 000 — 1 8 1 Oakland 021 010 00x — 4 7 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .263 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Mazara lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Beltre dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .314 Gallo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .208 Gomez cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Nicholas c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Robinson 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .212 Totals 34 1 8 1 3 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .257 Joyce rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .240 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .280 Davis lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241 Smolinski pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262 Healy dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .270 Pinder cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .199 Totals 31 4 7 4 2 9

E—Robinson (3). LOB—Texas 9, Oakland 5. 2B—Beltre (22), Robinson (4), Semien (19). HR—Choo (21), off Graveman; Olson (24), off Martinez. RBIs—Choo (76), Joyce (66), Lowrie (65), Olson 2 (45). SB—Semien (12). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 6 (Choo 2, Odor 4); Oakland 1 (Joyce). RISP—Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 4. Runners moved up—Gomez. GIDP—Gomez, Lowrie. DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, L 3-7 6 5 4 3 1 6 79 5.42 Barnette 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.50 Gardewine 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 8 7.94 Mendez 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.50 Espino 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.31

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Graveman, W 6-4 7 6 1 1 3 4 101 4.17 Hatcher, H 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.88 Treinen, S 13-18 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.14