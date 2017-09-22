Rangers Reaction: Here’s why Hamels’ stout start was so important

The Texas Rangers have played their final game of the season at Safeco Field, where temperatures ranged from cold to really cold during their three road trips to the Pacific Northwest.

It doesn’t matter whether the roof is open or closed. This place is just cold.

Out of curiosity, I did one of the things my wife hates the most — looked ahead to next season’s schedule. The Rangers come to Seattle three times again, as always, but the series timing is peculiar.

The Rangers don’t come here until mid-May, and for only two games. They come back two weeks later for four games, and then not again until the final four games of the season.

That’s a head-scratcher, but, then again, a team’s schedule usually has one or two of those.

Safeco wasn’t too kind to the Rangers this year, though they finished with a flourish.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from Thursday’s 4-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

1. Anyone wondering if Cole Hamels will be up for the closing stretch can go ahead and stop wondering. The Rangers needed their ace, and he delivered to complete the three-game sweep of the fading Mariners.

The only damage done was two Jean Segura singles, two walks and an opposite-field homer by Nelson Cruz. That blast didn’t come until the seventh, with the Rangers working with a 4-0 lead.

The seventh was Hamels’ most stressful inning, but he returned for a 1-2-3 eighth and was done at 108 pitches.

“Just go out and pitch deep in the game, that’s what I always intend to do. It’s kind of why I am here,” Hamels said. “When you do get in into September, you see the light at the end of the tunnel, and that’s when you kind of make your push. Something I’ve always had. It’s fun to feel that cooler air, little more excitement, that will get you revved up a little more. There is something at stake. When you go out there and pitch with something at stake, you get a little bit better. I have been doing it a long time.”

The Rangers are now back to .500 at 76-76 with 10 games left . The Rangers knew they needed to win to remain 2 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild card and did, all while putting the rest of the contenders in the rearview mirror.

Well, the Rangers are tied with the Los Angeles Angels, but the only team directly in front of them is the Twins.

Aside from delivering a win, the biggest thing Hamels did for the Rangers was give the key pitchers in the bullpen a day to rest. Why is that a big deal?

Well, the Rangers were without Alex Claudio and Jake Diekman, their two best relievers. That’s why.

There are no more off days for the Rangers this season. If the key pieces in the are to get another day off over the final 10 days, the Rangers will have to blow out a team or be blown out.

Not even the Silly Putty-armed, Frisbee-throwing Alex Claudio can withstand working 10 straight days, especially with the way the Rangers use him. Claudio was used for a six-out save Wednesday after getting the final three outs Tuesday.

He did the job. The Rangers won the games. They will deal with each day as it comes. Days off for Claudio and Diekman, pitching all of three weeks now since returning from three surgeries for ulcerative colitis, arrived Thursday.

The Rangers had Keone Kela, though that is a day-to-day proposition. He was good in the ninth, aside from the changeup Robinson Cano launched for his 300th career homer.

The Rangers, though, know that they might have Kela only once every three games.

Maybe they can save him for the days Claudio and Diekman need off. There’s no time to save anyone with the Rangers trying to save their season, but not even the rubbery-armed Claudio can throw 10 straight days.

2. Carlos Gomez returned to the Rangers’ starting lineup Thursday despite hobbling noticeably on his sprained right ankle, and lo and behold he made an immediate impact.

His first at-bat resulted in a two-out, two-run double, a hard one-hopper off Kyle Seager that bounded into foul territory. Gomez also made a key catch in the eighth, tracking down a Ben Gamel liner at the centerfield wall.

Jeff Banister said before the game that he doesn’t know if Gomez will be an everyday player the rest of the way because of his health. Delino DeShields will be an everyday player, the manager said, and it’s going to be too difficult to sit on Nomar Mazara.

What Gomez did Thursday might undo everything Banister said, but how would he wiggle in Gomez daily?

The offense is just better with DeShields in it. He didn’t do much Thursday, but the Rangers are 32-25 in his past 57 starts.

Choo has quietly put together a solid season. The homer he hit Thursday was No. 20 on the season, and his first-inning single jump-started the two-run rally capped by Gomez’s double.

Mazara has 96 RBI to lead the team. Though he’s dealing with a sore left quad, he has been producing and running better of late. He sat Thursday against left-hander James Paxton, and he might get another game down Saturday against Oakland lefty Sean Manaea.

One way the Rangers can play Gomez every game the rest of the way without sitting DeShields, Choo or Mazara is if Adrian Beltre can start playing third base again and stop DHing. He said that his hamstring is feeling better every day, but he’s still running, well, like he has a Grade 2 strain.

The Rangers have to have his bat and his presence in the lineup, if nothing else than to keep up his teammates’ spirits.

Those spirits are up after winning four straight games. The Rangers believe more than ever that they can make the playoffs.

“It’s not about the sweep, it’s about the way we’ve been playing the last four games,” Gomez said. “Getting the big hit, getting on base, our starting pitching is doing good, and our bullpen is doing a really good job. If in those 10 games we have left to play we’re playing like this, for sure we’re going to make it.”

3. Thursday proved to be a big day for the Rangers back in Arlington, as they and project lead HKS unveiled new renderings and details for the new retractable roof ballpark, Globe Life Field, to be opened in 2020.

The fresh renderings took away the arches in left field — you know, the ones that had so many worried that the new park would look like Minute Maid Field in Houston. But some disagreed.

Look again. There’s no silly choo-choo train in left field or those Crawford Boxes. The arches are gone, replaced by rectangular openings. There are seats all the way across left- and left-center field, unlike the home of the Houston Astros.

Plus, the area around the ballpark won’t be a bunch of apartment buildings. It will be bars, restaurants and shops — a place people want to be and will want to linger.

One concern is that the Rangers might be forced to use artificial turf instead of natural grass. The playing surface will be 75 feet below ground level, as opposed to the 45 feet at Globe Life Park. The extra 30 feet and the sun-blocking effect of the retracted roof apparently makes a huge difference.

They need to work on that ASAP.

One more thing to remember: Everyone is jumping to conclusions based on renderings, and those renderings can change. They already have.

Wait until the darn thing is built before worrying about where your new seat might be or if the Rangers have built a Minute Maid replica.

Team Games back x-NY Yankees +6.5 x-Minnesota — Texas 2.5 LA Angels 2.5 Kansas City 3.5 Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 5.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas 200 001 100 — 4 7 0 Seattle 000 000 101 — 2 4 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .275 Choo rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .264 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Beltre dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .314 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .208 Gomez cf 3 0 2 2 1 0 .256 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Middlebrooks 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Totals 35 4 7 4 2 13

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Cano 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .286 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 30 2 4 2 2 8

E—Seager (14). LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 3. 2B—Gomez (22). HR—Beltre (17), off Altavilla; Choo (20), off Pagan; Cruz (35), off Hamels; Cano (22), off Kela. RBIs—Choo (75), Beltre (70), Gomez 2 (51), Cano (93), Cruz (112). CS—Segura (8). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos 2, Middlebrooks); Seattle 1 (Zunino). RISP—Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 2. Runners moved up—Seager.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W 11-4 8 3 1 1 2 8 108 3.80 Kela, S 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.95

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, L 12-5 3 2/3 4 2 2 2 4 73 3.03 Altavilla 2 2 1 1 0 4 37 4.43 Rzepczynski 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.77 Pagan 1 1 1 1 0 3 21 3.52 Garton 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.60