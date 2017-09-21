Rangers Reaction: 11 games left and, unbelievably, 2 1/2 games out

The commish was at Safeco Field on Wednesday, and it’s always a treat to listen to someone who can speak eloquently about the game and with so much information backing up what he says.

And Rob Manfred was asked about all the hot-button issues — pace of play (my personal favorite), home runs, Shohei Ohtani, the Oakland ballpark situation, expansion, the September roster expansion — and he had something to say about them all.

He also said that he is absolutely 100 percent OK if a team with record at or near .500 makes the postseason. The question was framed with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners still mathematically alive for the second wild card.

With 11 games to go, the Rangers are under .500 but only 2 1/2 games from a third straight playoff berth.

Stunning.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from Wednesday and an 8-6 victory over the Mariners.

1. The Rangers aren’t yet a .500 club. Their third straight win, second straight at Safeco Field, leaves them one game under at 75-76

Their final 11 games look like this: One more against the Mariners (74-78), three at the Oakland A’s (69-83), four in Arlington against the Houston Astros (93-58) and three at home against the A’s to close the season.

That’s seven games against sub-.500 teams and four against the division champs who will still be trying to claim home-field advantage for the postseason.

The Minnesota Twins, possessors of the second wild card, have seven games against the one of the worst teams in the American League, the Detroit Tigers, and three against the hottest team, the Cleveland Indians, in between.

The Los Angeles Angeles, only a game ahead of the Rangers and 1 1/2 behind the Twins, have one more against Cleveland, four on the road against the Chicago White Sox, and three at home against the Mariners.

Would 84 wins get the Rangers into the playoffs? Possibly, though winning 9 of 11 is asking much of a team under .500. Then again, this is the screwiest of seasons where mediocrity is keeping hope alive.

And Manfred seems to love it.

“Honestly, doesn’t bother me, not in the least,” he said.

Manager Jeff Banister seemed to be offended at the notion that the Rangers would be embarrassed to reach the playoffs at .500 or just a smidge above it.

“So, you finish .500 and you win the World Series, is the World Series tainted?” Banister said. “I don’t think you chase records. You play to get in the playoffs.”

The Rangers still have that chance, as hard as it might be for some to believe.

2. The difference between the Rangers’ bullpen of late and the Rangers’ bullpen of early is that the current bullpen is creating trouble and getting out of it instead of creating trouble and blowing the game entirely.

That’s something, isn’t it?

The bullpen made it interesting again, as Nick Gardewine allowed two seventh-inning runs after Jake Diekman couldn’t clean up his mess. Yonder Alonso bailed out the Rangers, swinging at the first pitch following a four-pitch walk by Diekman and bouncing out to first as the potential go-ahead run.

The Rangers continue to have their hands tied by Keone Kela, whose health is a day-to-day issue. It seems he would have pitched the seventh over Gardewine if all was well, and it wasn’t.

That’s not a knock on Gardewine, who has been decent, but he’s not as good as Kela.

Then there’s Matt Bush, who apparently is healthy, as he’s been used the past two nights, but he’s hasn’t been particularly effective.

And then there’s Alex Claudio, whose arm is bound to fall off at some point.

Guess what? That group is all coming back next season.

At least the Rangers seem to be in good hands from the left side, but the bullpen has to be addressed this off-season and not in the usual Rangers way. So, no retreads. No guys who looked good in winter ball. No guys coming off injury.

Proven relievers. Maybe even a closer. The bullpen, the weak link this season, can’t be so next year.

3. The pitching heroes for the Rangers were Andrew Cashner, who stiffened up some during the Rangers’ seven-run fourth inning and never recaptured his rhythm, and Claudio, who put aside the distractions and emotions related to Hurricane Maria hitting his home country of Puerto Rico and recorded the final six outs.

Those two are the two front-runners to be the Rangers’ Pitcher of the Year.

Who should win it?

Claudio has been the one bright spot for the maligned and ineffective bullpen. He has taken his 87-mph fastball against the best hitters in the league and survived more often than not. He has 10 saves, many of them spanning multiple innings.

“We wouldn’t be where we’re at right now without him,” Cashner said.

The same can be said for Cashner, who won for the 10th time and has a team-best 3.44 ERA after allowing three runs on six hits in six innings. He leads the Rangers with 17 quality starts and has given them a chance in most of the other nine.

He started on the DL and hit it again in June. Other than that, he has been as dependable as any other starter outside of Martin Perez. He’s been better than Perez and more consistent that Cole Hamels.

The members of the local chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America are part of the voting bloc, along with others in the media who are around the team much of the season.

The winners will be announced throughout the off-season. Typically, they are honored during the Dr Pepper Awards Dinner in conjunction with Fan Fest in January.

Cashner or Claudio be Pitcher of the Year. They were the key arms for the Rangers on Wednesday.

Team Games back x-NY Yankees +7 x-Minnesota — LA Angels 1.5 Texas 2.5 Kansas City 3.5 Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 5.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas 000 701 000 — 8 8 0 Seattle 001 101 210 — 6 11 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .279 Choo rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .262 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .301 Beltre dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .311 Mazara lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .256 Rua lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Chirinos c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .261 Odor 2b 3 1 1 4 1 2 .209 Robinson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .198 Middlebrooks ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Totals 35 8 8 7 4 14

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .297 Haniger rf-cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .276 Cano 2b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .284 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 2 0 .286 Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .253 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Zunino c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Valencia ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Totals 36 6 11 5 6 4

E—Haniger (6), Seager (13). LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B—Zunino (24), Gamel (24). HR—Odor (30), off Albers; Haniger (14), off Cashner; Cruz (34), off Cashner. RBIs—Choo (74), Mazara 2 (96), Odor 4 (74), Haniger (43), Cano 2 (92), Cruz (111), Gamel (56). SF—Choo. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Andrus 2, Gallo); Seattle 3 (Alonso 2, Zunino). RISP—Texas 2 for 8; Seattle 3 for 10. Runners moved up—Cruz, Alonso. GIDP—Cruz, Alonso. DP—Texas 2 (Odor, Gallo), (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W 10-10 6 6 3 3 3 2 94 3.44 Gardewine 1/3 1 2 2 1 0 8 8.44 Diekman 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 20 3.12 Bush 0 2 1 1 0 0 6 3.67 Claudio, S 10-14 2 1 0 0 0 1 30 2.59

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L 5-5 3 1/3 2 6 5 3 4 67 4.57 Albers 1 2/3 4 2 2 1 3 45 3.48 Lawrence 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 6.58 Simmons 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.47