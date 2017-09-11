Rangers Reaction: Good Hamels a good development for final push

More Videos 1:23 Bush hopeful he, Diekman can shut down games late Pause 2:22 Hamels believes he has struck on something mechanically 1:19 Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees 2:22 Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them 0:25 Nine people killed in shooting in Plano 1:55 New food items at AT&T Stadium 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 2:05 Nothing ever changes at Kincaid's Hamburgers. (Except the newly restored 1946 hardwood pine ceiling.) 1:43 Making meals in a snap Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that some video work between starts enabled him to make a key tweak in his mechanics and helped him allow three runs in six innings Monday against the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).

