Rangers Reaction: No major complaints after Martinez’s solid start

Nick Martinez upset with curveball that didn't bounce Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez gave up three runs in seven innings, but a Khris Davis homer on a curveball that wasn't buried irked him (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez gave up three runs in seven innings, but a Khris Davis homer on a curveball that wasn't buried irked him (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

