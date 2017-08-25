Rangers Reaction: That’s the Martin Perez these full-fledged contenders need

More Videos 1:01 No nerves for Ricky Rodriguez in first career save opportunity Pause 1:33 Martin Perez breaks down his fourth straight win 1:32 Banister: Perez, Robinson help Rangers cap key series 19:02 Dashcam video shows Arlington officer get run over twice 0:32 Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico 1:21 Cowboys unveil Ring of Honor Walk at The Star in Frisco 1:13 Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 1:14 Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Banister: Perez, Robinson help Rangers cap key series Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched Martini Perez allow no walks in seven scoreless innings Thursday and Drew Robinson go deep in a 3-0 win over the Angels (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched Martini Perez allow no walks in seven scoreless innings Thursday and Drew Robinson go deep in a 3-0 win over the Angels (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched Martini Perez allow no walks in seven scoreless innings Thursday and Drew Robinson go deep in a 3-0 win over the Angels (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com