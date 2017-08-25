Rangers Reaction: That’s the Martin Perez these full-fledged contenders need

Three games at the dingiest ballpark in the major leagues are next for the Texas Rangers, who came to Angel Stadium for their biggest series of the season and came out of it in better shape than they were before it started.
They took 3 of 4 games from the Los Angeles Angels, who were tied for the lead for the second wild-card spot Monday but are now in a group of three teams a half-game behind the Minnesota Twins.
The Rangers are another half-game back. Do the math. The Rangers are one game out of a playoff spot with 35 games to go and with three games at last-place Oakland this weekend.
So, yes, they are now full-fledged contenders. They are in the mix with six other teams — Minnesota, the leader; Anaheim, Kansas City and Seattle, a half-game out; and Baltimore and Tampa Bay, three games out.
What do those teams have in common? They’re not particularly good.
But one of them will get the chance to play a win-or-go home game to advance to the division series. As of today, the second-wild card team would travel to Yankee Stadium and then to Minute Maid Park if it beat the Yankees.
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros aren’t exactly on firm ground right now.
Things can change. Quickly. Without Yu Darvish.
Here’s some Rangers Reaction from 3-0 victory.
1. Martin Perez allowed the leadoff batter to reach in the first three innings, and the first two Angels hitters reached ahead of Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and C.J. Cron in the third.
The big inning that always seems to bite Perez was opening its mouth. But, in what rates as a surprise, the Angels went meekly. Trout was caught looking, Pujols fouled out and Cron bounced out.
Those were the first three outs in a string of 10 straight for Perez, who had allowed five hits while recording only six outs. The Angels collected a hit in the sixth and seventh, but did nothing with them.
Perez was done after seven scoreless, walkless innings. The hope is that he raced into the clubhouse, grabbed a bgottle and bottled up all that he did right.
He stayed composed. He worked quickly. He threw strikes, 73 of them in 99 pitches. He was building to this, his fourth straight win.
He’s pitched like that in the past, even the recent past, even this month. The Rangers continue to be believe Perez can be that pitcher consistently. The question is if he believes it.
When he does, when he’s confident, when he doesn’t rush or get frustrated, he’s very good. Starts like this one are one reason why the Rangers will pick up his club option for 2018. The other reasons are it’s only $6 million and the Rangers already have three holes to fill.
If he can be more like the pitcher he was Thursday for the rest of the season, it’ll look like a bargain. If he can do that the rest of the season, the Rangers’ chances at the second wild-card spot are greatly enhanced.
2. Looking for a way to sum up the state of the Rangers’ bullpen, other than saying it’s been awful? Try this:
The Rangers saw a reliever record his first career saves in each of the past two games. That’s awfully telling.
Tony Barnette, a veteran closer in Japan, did it Wednesday when he bailed out Jose Leclerc. Ricky Rodriguez, not a veteran closer in Japan, did it Thursday in his fifth career appearance.
The Rangers were without Alex Claudio, who tossed two innings Wednesday and was the winning pitcher. Jason Grilli worked the eighth, getting out of the mess he created with walks to the first two hitters, and Rodriguez became the obvious choice among the rest of the available relievers.
That’s saying something, too.
He has been a cool customer when on the mound so far, and he has stuff and throws strikes. He breezed through the Angels in the ninth, and the late-inning replacement for Jose Leclerc has been found.
At least until Matt Bush (knee) and Keone Kela (shoulder) are healthy again. No one with the Rangers has let on when that might be.
Bush’s injury from the Joey Gallo collision seems worse than originally expected, and at last check earlier this week, Kela hadn’t thrown a ball in two weeks.
With Jake Diekman continuing to dominate at Double A Frisco on rehab assignment, he’s giving hope that he can be a contributor out of the bullpen down the stretch. Claudio continues to work wonders.
Now, Rodriguez has worked his way into the mix. In only his fifth career appearance since being promoted from Frisco — he skipped Triple A — Rodriguez has his first career save the night after Barnette collected the first of his career.
That’s awfully telling about state of the Rangers’ bullpen this season.
3. So, the Rangers’ new ballpark will have a new name, kind of.
Globe Life Field will debut at the start of the 2020 season across the parking lot from the current building, Globe Life Park.
Fan response on the Twitter ranged anywhere from an unhappy emojis to actual words of disgust, which prompts the following question:
What were these disgruntled fans’ expectations?
Maybe they wanted Shamwow! Field, or The Terrordome, or Smith & Wesson Gallery, or Dairy Queen Park, or Tom Landry Freeway Rest Stop.
And, of course, the initial renderings of Globe Life Field were widely panned for looking too much like Minute Maid Park in Houston. Notice the word “initial.” Expect changes, and not because of the similarities to Minute Maid that ticked off so many but because they were “initial” renderings.
The only fans who have a right to be upset would be those actually paying the tax for the stadium, the fine citizens of Arlington. Maybe the Rangers and Globe Life could have repaid them for their loyalty by opening the new name to an online vote.
That’s how the Rangers’ High A team became the Down East Wood Ducks. What could have possibly gone wrong?
Tom Landry Freeway Rest Stop sponsored by Globe Life.
That’s what.
Just be glad a company wants to pour money in the club’s bank account through 2048. Maybe the Rangers can use that money to pay for Perez’s option for 2018.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
