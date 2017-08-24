Rangers Reaction: Rangers save their best for last (inning) to beat Angels

This week has been a big one for the Texas Rangers in terms of decision-making.
They decided Tuesday to put Joey Gallo on the seven-day concussion list. They are deciding if Tyson Ross should make his next start. Manager Jeff Banister had to decide Wednesday whether to pinch-run for a catcher in a tight spot.
Once Carlos Gomez is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, Banister will have to decide what to do with Delino DeShields.
Every bullpen decision, except for the ones involving Alex Claudio, is mind-numbing.
After three games at Angel Stadium, the Rangers are in better shape than they were entering the series. That has this week shaping up to be a big one for the Rangers in terms of the wild-card standings.
Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings.
1. The Rangers needed that 10th inning. Mike Napoli needed that walk to load the bases. Rougned Odor needed that sacrifice fly to break the 4-4 tie. The Rangers needed the two ensuing singles to keep building a cushion for Jose Leclerc.
They really needed to keep building that cushion for Leclerc, who in two outings in this series has worked his way out of a late-inning role. His two walks to start the 10th ushered in Tony Barnette, who delivered his first major-league save after recording 97 in Japan from 2010-15.
He made the pitch he needed to make, getting Albert Pujols to hit the ball on the ground at a defender for a sure double play.
That’s the kind of game that a team clinging to its playoff hopes needs to win — on the road, with its No. 2 starter on the mound, with a team ahead of them in the standings in danger of widening the gap.
The win also covered up some blemishes, like when the Rangers opened the sixth inning single, double and didn’t score. And when they didn’t pinch-run for Chirinos in the ninth inning, and he was thrown out at home as the go-ahead to end the inning.
Banister wasn’t second-guessing his decision to stick with Chirinos while roughly 80 million people on Twitter were.
“It’s a two-player move with a three-man bench,” said Banister, who would have put Brett Nicholas in a catcher. “There’s no telling how far this game is going to go with absolutely no protection behind the plate. Robbie, we know what his speed level is. It took a strike to throw him out. It also looks like he caught a cleat, came up in the air. If the foot stays down he’s safe.
“I stand by the decision. It’s a tough decision to make, but I want the guy behind the plate who is going to make the proper decisions in a game like this.”
That wasn’t a dig at Nicholas but a salute to Chirinos, who Banister called the heart and soul of the team. He’s the one who keeps pitchers level-headed and gets them through innings, while Nicholas is still looking to add experience.
It doesn’t particularly matter now. The Rangers won the kind of game a team clinging to its playoff hopes must win.
2. Andrew Cashner appeared to be headed toward a quality start after the first three innings. He was working quickly, getting weak contact and had struck out Mike Trout.
That’s a winning formula.
But then the fourth inning happened, when in the span of four batters the Angels erased a 3-0 deficit by going single, strikeout, single, homer. They needed two batters in the sixth to score the run that made it 4-4.
“The way we came out swinging and more me to give up the lead, you just can’t do that,” Cashner said.
He looked frustrated at times, like he couldn’t quite understand how he could pitch so well and then in an instant leave a pitch (or two) in the wrong spot. He allowed seven hits in six innings, and five came in two innings.
He also was removed after only 85 pitches. That’s an efficient pitch count for six innings.
It’s safe to assume he was frustrated with that decision, which might have been based on not wanting to see him go through the top of the Angels’ lineup a fourth time and/or not wanting to go to a reliever in the middle of the inning to get out of a jam.
The Rangers have struggled all season with stranding inherited runners.
And so it goes, the ongoing question on what gives the Rangers the best chance — sticking with a starter another inning or dipping into the bullpen, where an inexperienced reliever is going to have to pitch on most nights.
Hamels and Cashner should get the chance. The way the pitching staff has been managed this season, don’t count on it.
3. The Rangers appear to be moving away from Ross making his next start Sunday at Oakland. No decisions have been made, and a tell-tale sign will come Thursday.
If Nick Martinez is scratched at Triple A Round Rock, he will be asked to start for Ross. It could be as soon as Friday, as the Rangers might want to keep Martinez as close to his normal turn as possible.
There’s also this, as was brought up by a friend at lunch: Martinez will be in the organization next season. Ross could be, though that doesn’t seem too likely at this point.
Martinez could get five to seven starts the rest of the season as a showcase for 2018, when he is out of minor-league options. If he holds his own, he will be a strong candidate for one of the three rotation vacancies the Rangers are facing this off-season.
If not, well, he probably won’t be any worse than Ross has been. The Rangers can also easily make the change to Austin Bibens-Dirkx or back to Ross.
I’d be curious to see how Martinez pitches without having to worry about when he will be sent back to the minors. Maybe peace of mind give him more confidence to pitch the way he has this season in Round Rock.
It wouldn’t be the first time a late-season call-up out of options was handed a regular spot and took off with it. The shining example in Rangers history is Nelson Cruz. No one is saying Martinez is a budding All-Star, as Cruz was, but it’s amazing what can happen when a player is allowed to play without looking over his shoulder.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
