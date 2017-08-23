Rangers Reaction: Another rough start puts Ross’ rotation spot at risk

The first inning Tuesday night lasted 33 minutes.

The two starting pitchers combined to throw 59 pitches.

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels combined for four hits and two walks.

Only one run was scored.

Things didn’t improve much in a game that lasted 3 hours, 58 minutes. The home team didn’t have to bat in the ninth.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 10-1 loss at Angel Stadium.

1. A fairly amazing thing about Tyson Ross’ start is that he allowed only three runs in 3 2/3 innings. This despite allowing seven hits and four walks while throwing 98 pitches.

Ninety-eight pitches!

And, truth be told, he probably should have walked Kole Calhoun, the last batter he faced, with first base open. Yeah, it was only the fourth inning, but it felt like one of those key moments.

It was, as the left-handed-hitting Calhoun doubled off the right-handed Ross and drove in two runs. Andrelton Simmons, having a career year at the plate, was 0 for 2 and is a right-handed batter. Austin Bibens-Dirkx struck him out.

That might be nitpicking where there are far greater stakes. The Rangers have given one of their five rotation spots to a pitcher who more often than not this season hasn’t given them much of a chance to win or has put the bullpen in a difficult position or both.

With every game a potential swing game in the wild wild-card race, how much more of Ross’ struggles can the Rangers take?

The answer might be none. Manager Jeff Banister said that the Rangers will evaluate what to do with Ross’ turn the next time through the rotation. If they decide to remove him, Nick Martinez would seem to be most likely to take the spot.

“We’ll assess it and see where we’re at,” Banister said. “Obviously, we’re in a situation where we’ve got to get some quality starts. That’s where we’re at.”

Banister, though, said multiple times that he saw encouraging signs from Ross. His velocity was up, and his slider was a better pitch. There were instances when his pitch sequencing was spot on.

There were the usual issues, though, namely walks and the inability to put hitters away. The Angels did much of their damage and built up Ross’ pitch count with two outs.

Maybe, just maybe, Ross is only an outing away from being the pitcher the Rangers envisioned. Anything is possible, and there’s been enough good in the past two outings to allow the Rangers to dream.

And, perhaps the most shocking thing of all, the Rangers are 6-4 in his 10 starts this season, including wins in three of the past four.

But when a team has to go to its bullpen in the fourth inning, it’s playing with fire. Bibens-Dirkx has been good more often then not, but he surrendered a three-run homer in the fifth and that was that.

Ross is scheduled to start Sunday in Oakland, his hometown, against the team that drafted and developed him. Maybe that will be the outing when he becomes the pitcher the Rangers envisioned.

Anything is possible, but how much longer can the Rangers wait for that outing?

Not much longer.

2. Carlos Gomez came into the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon sweating and breathing heavily after going through his most extensive work since a cyst on his back put him on the disabled list.

All went well — hitting, running, throwing, working out — and he expects to come off the disabled list Saturday, the first day he’s eligible.

He plays center field. Delino DeShields has been playing center field, and playing it quite well with Gomez out. DeShields has caught just about everything hit his way and has been a pest offensively, batting .317 with six walks.

The Rangers are 21-13 in his past 34 starts.

Yet, there will be room for him in the lineup only Saturday and Sunday if Gomez is reinstate and plays those two day at Oakland. DeShields can move to left field.

But once Tuesday arrives and Joey Gallo presumably is able to come off the seven-day concussion list, manager Jeff Banister will have a decision to make.

The easy thing to do is go with Gomez, the veteran being paid handsomely this season. The Rangers would also have five days to showcase him for a trade, as it seems likely that he has cleared waivers if the Rangers put him through the August process.

It would be tougher to stick with DeShields, who has been a catalyst for the offense in the past and over the past 10 games but has value off the bench. The season is on the line with each game, and the offense arguably was at its best last week during the homestand with DeShields atop the lineup.

No matter what happens, DeShields has made it a tough call and is making his case for 2018.

3. Nick Gardewine retired the first two batters faced in his career, and two batters later looked to be out of the inning when Mike Trout hit a hard grounder to Elvis Andrus.

Andrus couldn’t handle it, though, and the inning continued. Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer, and Gardewine couldn’t retired either of the next two batters.

His MLB debut, though, ended with no earned runs allowed, and the lesson that pitchers still have to make pitches to pick up their teammates after an error.

But as the carousel continues in the Rangers’ bullpen, it seems that Gardewine will be pitching in such situations, with his team down six runs. Judging by the way the season has unfolded, he’ll get more chances.

Jake Diekman should be back with the Rangers in two weeks, but who else should the Rangers consider from the minors for the bullpen?

They clearly haven’t been moved by R.J. Alvarez, who walks too many batters. They gave Preston Claiborne a look, but he didn’t last. Dario Alvarez has been solid since his most recent demotion, but apparently not solid enough to be recalled.

Then, there’s Sam Wolff, who started the season at Double A Frisco and has improved at Triple A Round Rock. The one thing that might give the Rangers pause with him, aside from him not having a spot on the 40-man roster, is this season is the first in some time for him to not be injured.

The Rangers might think that another month of pitching might not be the best thing for him. I’m sure he’d disagree as he seeks his big-league debut.

Too bad he’s not a starter anymore.