Rangers Reaction: Which starter(s) will follow Hamels’ lead?

A week, plus or minus a few days, has passed since the last Adrian Beltre update in this space, and he did enough Monday night to warrant a look at where he stands on some all-time statistical ranking.
The Texas Rangers third baseman drove in four runs, giving him 1,628 in his career and moving him into a tie for 29th with Harold Baines. Three of those RBI came on career homer No. 459, which is good for a tie for 37th with Miguel Cabrera.
That home run was career hit No. 3,023, which ties Lou Brock for 26th in MLB history.
Once Brock is in the rearview mirror, Beltre probably won’t pass another hitter until late next month. He is 30 hits shy of Rod Carew, 32 hits shy of Rickey Henderson and 37 hits shy of Craig Biggio.
Beltre (10,558) will get Alex Rodriguez (10,566) in this series at No. 17 in all-time at-bats and Wednesday will pass Honus Wagner (2,971) for 23rd in career games.
The Rangers needed every one of his productive swings — a first-inning grounder and his third-inning homer.
Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels to open a four-game series.
1. Cole Hamels did what he was acquired to do: deliver a win in a key game late in the season. Which Rangers starter will follow his lead?
Tyson Ross gets the next start Tuesday, and the Rangers would be thrilled to see him combine his quality stuff with quality command. Andrew Cashner goes Wednesday, so the Rangers have to feel pretty good about that, but they likely aren’t sure what to feel about Thursday starter Martin Perez.
But for those who believe in setting a tone, Hamels did that while improving to 9-1 this season and 4-1 in eight career starts against the Angels. He didn’t bite on the tone-setting thing, saying that every game the rest of the way is important and everyone — starters, reliever, hitters — can’t let down.
“The series looks like it’s supposed to be very important, but we have to beat every team,” said Hamels, who allowed two runs in seven innings on only 92 pitches. “If we want to stay in this wild-card race and ultimately be one of those top wild-card teams, we have a lot of different teams we have to beat. That’s a matter of going out and playing good baseball and winning series. It doesn’t matter what team we’re facing.”
He said that the key takeaway from his start is that he managed to stay in rhythm from his previous three, all wins. He allowed three hits, two walks and a hit batsman, which came around to score the first run against him. His second walk was to Mike Trout to start the sixth, and that turned into a run.
Hamels was bullish on Ross. They were throwing partners this week, and Hamels has watched him work to move past his rough outing last week. Everyone praises Ross’ stuff. It’s a matter of him being able to command it.
If he does, the Rangers will have a chance to take command of this series, which is important with the Angels ahead of them win the wild-card standings. The gap between them is 1 1/2 games. The Rangers trail Minnesota by two games for the second wild-card entry.
Check back Thursday, when this important series ends.
2. Jeff Banister had a decision to make in the ninth inning, and there’s really no right or wrong way for him to go.
(He had a decision to make in the eight: Whether to stick with Hamels or go to Jose Leclerc. That one almost went the wrong way.)
Mike Trout was up with two outs as the potential game-tying run. First base was open. Albert Pujols was on deck. Left-hander Alex Claudio, the club’s acting closer, was in the game facing all right-handed hitters.
Claudio pitched to Trout. He didn’t pitch around him. He went after him, and Trout lofted an RBI single to right field to make it 5-3.
Pujols batted as the potential winning run, and his soft liner found a well-positioned Mike Napoli to end the game.
Here’s how Banister tried to explain a decision for which there’s no real clear explanation:
“Very tough situation. We have, over the last three years facing those two hitters, there have been times we’ve chosen to walk Trout and Pujols comes up big with a huge hit. We’ve walked Pujols before, and we’ve given up a big hit.
“I decided tonight, with Alex on the mound, he keeps the ball on the ground for the most part, he doesn’t walk anybody, he’s very calm in those situations. Let him pitch his way out of that situation. We have to have a situation there at the end where Napoli is in the right spot to catch a line drive. If not, that ball is probably down in the corner and it’s a tied ballgame.
“It’s a tough situation. I made the decision that we were going to stick with Claudio. We were going to stay with a guy that has proven to us that he can handle those situations, and he again proved us right.”
Banister had other choices in the bullpen. Ricky Rodriguez, who has pitched in three big-league games, was warming. Fellow right-handers Jason Grilli and Tony Barnette didn’t budge after heavy weekend workloads, but they might another time.
Matt Bush is on the disabled list. So is Keone Kela. Jake Diekman is at least a couple more rehab outing away from joining the active roster.
The relievers currently in the bullpen have either underperformed this season or are heavy on inexperience. Claudio was the best option, whether pitching to Trout or to Pujols or to both.
The decision for Banister, it turned out, was sticking with Claudio.
3. Bush was drafted as a shortstop, and Elvis Andrus said that the right-hander has a shortstop’s instincts on every ball put in play against him. Those instincts, though, have him on the DL and have Joey Gallo possibly headed to the seven-day concussion list.
Banister wasn’t faulting Bush for what he did in the eighth inning Sunday. He likely knew that the infielders were shifted toward the right side, and when a Nicky Delmonico pop-up went to the left side, Bush broke for it.
Gallo broke, too, and the two collided. Gallo has a broken nose, Bush has a sprained MCL in his right knee, and both couldn’t pass the concussion protocol Monday. Bush was placed on the DL, and the Rangers aren’t sure when Gallo will play next.
It could be Tuesday, if he wakes up and feels like he can hop on a plane and play. It might be a week. Banister wouldn’t let on because he doesn’t know.
Andrus said that the collision sounded terrible. Gallo told Andrus that he thought his nose was broken, and once he saw all the blood, Andrus wasn’t going to question Gallo’s diagnosis.
The timing couldn’t be much worse for the Rangers, who are in the midst of a series that could get them past one of the teams in front of them in the wild-card standings. Ricky Nolasco, who leads the world in homers allowed this season, pitches Tuesday for the Angels, and Gallo, who leads the Rangers in home runs, might not be in the lineup.
The good news is the Rangers lead the majors in homers, and their offense is finding other ways to score runs of late. The bullpen has been doing its job well enough, but losing Bush’s arm will test the relievers.
That came into play Monday in a season that has been a test for the relievers.
If Gallo is back Tuesday, then things won’t be as tough for the Rangers. It’s a fairly big if when concussions are involved.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments