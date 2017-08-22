Rangers Reaction: Which starter(s) will follow Hamels’ lead?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 Banister talks bullpen, Hamels, Beltre after Rangers' win Pause 1:06 Beltre says he took advantage of game's only mistake pitch 3:32 Hamels' keys: Missing barrels, keeping momentum 1:14 Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 1:21 Cowboys unveil Ring of Honor Walk at The Star in Frisco 1:34 Football tools of the trade for Dallas Cowboys 1:07 Michael Irvin loves being a part of the Cowboys legacy 1:22 Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year 2:03 Fort Worth officer on involvement in Las Vegas Trail neighborhood Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Texas Rangers ace Cole Hamels said that he kept Los Angeles Angels hitters from squaring up his pitches thanks to staying in rhythm from his previous starts (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers ace Cole Hamels said that he kept Los Angeles Angels hitters from squaring up his pitches thanks to staying in rhythm from his previous starts (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com