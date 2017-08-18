Rangers Reaction: No faulting DeShields, Odor on inside-the-park HR

A few oddities from Friday night, including one for which Jayson Stark is needed.
All three pitchers involved in the decision received career-firsts: The first career win for Gregory Infante, the first career loss for Ricky Rodriguez and the first career save for Juan Minaya. I am assuming Rodriguez did not want a game ball.
How many double plays have Joey Gallo bounced into this season? Two. The one he bounced into in the sixth inning Friday was his first since April 8, the fifth game of the season and the one that was supposed to be his last game before Adrian Beltre came off the disabled list. Beltre didn’t come off the disabled list.
Here’s the one for Stark: The first career run allowed by Rodriguez came on an inside-the-park home run. How many pitchers in MLB history could possibly have that distinction?
Here’s some Rangers Reaction from the Texas Rangers’ 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
1. Nomar Mazara went down in a heap, and the ball Nicky Delmonico hit off the right-field wall just rolled and rolled and rolled.
There was little Delino DeShields could have done, manager Jeff Banister said, and little Rougned Odor could have done besides what they did. They raced to the ball after it became apparent Mazara couldn’t, and Odor’s throw home was too late.
“Nobody expected it to bounce back that far,” Banister said. “However, it did. We didn’t have anybody playing there.”
It was a strange way for the go-ahead run to score — and for the first run against Rodriguez to score — but that’s baseball.
The bigger concern was for Mazara, who said he felt something he’d never felt before in his left knee. He didn’t want to get up out of fear, and admitted he was a little scared. Once he got up, all was well and he stayed in the game.
Dr. Keith Meister took a look at the knee, and it was sound structurally. Mazara was wearing a big ice pack after the game, but standing to talk to the media wasn’t a problem (we did tell him he could stay seated).
If the knee feels OK on Saturday, he could play. A left-hander, Derek Holland, is pitching for the White Sox, though, and maybe that’s a good time to give Mazara a day off.
Then again, he’s been hot at the plate. Even as the offense struggled Friday, Mazara reached three times on a single and two walks.
That bat isn’t hurting.
2. While some believed that DeShields could have done more on the inside-the-park homer, he was acquitted by his manager. If people want to complain about DeShields’ defense the past six games, that is the only opening he’s given them.
DeShields has made several terrific plays during his streak of six straight starts. He made two nice grabs in the late innings Friday, one to end the sixth as he raced in on a blooper and slid to make the catch and another in the eighth as he moved from left-center to right-center for another sliding grab.
Offensively he has gone 8 for 23 with five walks and two steals over the six games. The Rangers are 4-2, and the losses were by one run apiece.
Yet again, DeShields is proving that he’s a winning piece. The Rangers could do far worse in center field next season than riding him every day.
All he’s done this season is prepare as if he was going to play every day. He hasn’t, but he’s been ready and a factor when he has gotten a chance to play. How could a manager and general manager not find that admirable?
In an off-season when the Rangers will have to address the starting rotation with most of their available dollars, DeShields’ cost-effective salary will also work in his favor in vying for time in center field.
He’ll have to compete next spring, just because that’s the way the Rangers roll, but it could be his job to lose.
3. Andrew Cashner said that his sinker was inconsistent, that his changeup was good and that his curveball was meh. Despite that self-evaluation, he managed to do what all starting pitchers strive to do — keep their team in the game.
Cashner left trailing 3-2, in part because of a first-inning unearned run that scored on a two-out error on Odor. The two-run homer Delmonico hit in the sixth came on a quality pitch.
If that is a bad day for Cashner, sign him up for 2018 and beyond.
First, though, ride him as hard as he can stand the rest of the season. Keep him on a strict schedule where he pitches every five days. Do the same for Cole Hamels. Those are the two who have shown of late that they can be relied upon on normal rest.
The Rangers remained only 1 1/2 games back of the Angels for the second-wild card spot despite the loss. Even though their record is only 60-61, they remain in the playoff hunt with a group of similarly flawed teams that can’t create any separation between themselves and the rest of the field.
Every Cashner and Hamels start from here on is going to be a game the Rangers need to win. Give them as many starts as they can handle.
