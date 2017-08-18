Rangers Reaction: Ross did one thing well in an otherwise messy start

The Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox played a game Thursday in 3 hours, 49 minutes.
No extra innings. No rain delay. No home team batting in the ninth.
That was three minutes faster than the Rangers-Detroit Tigers game Wednesday, again no extra innings, no rain delay and no home team batting in the ninth.
Ridiculous.
How’s this for a frightening thought: If games are this long in August, how much longer are they going to be in September when rosters expand?
Noooooooooooooooo!
At this point, that pitch clock is looking awfully tempting. Catcher-pitcher mound meetings need to be limited. The White Sox had at least two meetings with the entire infield, like a darn Little League team.
Here’s an idea to speed things up: If a team has two pitchers injured in the same inning, as the White Sox did Thursday in the fifth, it forfeits. The same thing goes if a team walks more than eight, as the White Sox also did.
No one’s picking on the White Sox here. But this time-of-game thing is out of control, and it’s going to keep driving away fans until it gets better.
Here’s some more Rangers Reaction from a 9-8 victory.
1. Tyson Ross will get the ball again in five days, in a key series at Anaheim. He has four days to figure out how his delivery could stray so quickly and turn what looked like it might be an effective outing into another when he couldn’t make it five full innings.
Austin Bibens-Dirkx saved the day by stranding the two runners he inherited from Ross and by tossing a 1-2-3 sixth. Ross, who allowed five runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings, was grateful.
Once Ross’ delivery is shot, so is his command. A big dude, Ross has a lot of moving parts and a lot of things to get in sync on every pitch. A look at the walk totals throughout his career suggests it’s never been easy.
The task is more difficult now after missing 15 months and another three weeks.
But within the six walks Thursday was an encouraging sign. Eleven of the 13 outs he recorded were on ground balls. The other two were on strikeouts.
That’s right: No flyball outs.
The sinker that makes him so tough to hit is in there somewhere. When he’s able to command the two-seamer, hitters can’t do much with it.
The season, though, is running out of games for him to start. The Rangers don’t have much depth to turn to if he continues to struggle, but will have off days here and there they might be able to use to skip his turn or push him back a few days.
Now isn’t one of those stretches. He’s locked in for starts Tuesday and Aug. 27 at Oakland before the Rangers reach their next off day.
The good is in there somewhere. He has four days to try to harness it.
2. Nomar Mazara says that he doesn’t set many individual goals, but one that he has been eying this season is 100 RBI.
The RBI might get dragged through the mud among the sabermatricians, but it still means something to players and coaches. They understand that runners need to be on base to be driven in, but they believe it’s a skill to collect a hit or a sacrifice fly or a grounder up the middle to get a run in.
So be it. The century mark would mean that Mazara has been productive and was able to rebound from a mid-season funk. He’s been on a tear (.365) since an 0-for-26 drought bit him last month.
As the offense comes together, as hitters who have struggled start to get hot, the importance Mazara has had despite that funk shouldn’t be overlooked.
He had a big April when just about no one else could get going.
He’s in the midst of a big August, just as others who have struggled appear to be joining him.
Imagine Mazara and Rougned Odor, who has been streaking (albeit with no homers or RBIs in the past 14 games), keeping their rhythm down the stretch.
Well, no one needs to imagine what that would do for the offense. It’s happening now.
3. Let’s say the Rangers are leading by one run in the ninth inning of a game next week at Anaheim, and Mike Trout and Albert Pujols are due to bat for the Angels.
Which reliever will be asked to get the final three outs?
The recent trend says that it would be Alex Claudio, who has been working the ninth inning since after the All-Star break. The results have been pretty darn good, too, even though he and the Rangers had to sweat out the ninth Thursday.
The reason for the sweating was a leadoff homer by Jose Abreu, a big-time right-handed slugger. That’s what Trout and Pujols are, and righty hitters have hit the soft-tossing, left-handed Claudio.
Not just in his career, when righties have hit .295 and slugged .415 against him, but this season. They entered Thursday batting .289 and slugging .408.
No doubt the Rangers are aware of those numbers, but that didn’t stop them from letting Claudio face five righty White Sox hitters in the ninth.
Trout is a bad matchup for any pitcher. Pujols still isn’t someone an opposing team wants to see batting in a tight game.
Maybe right-hander Jose Leclerc or Matt Bush would get the Trout-Pujols assignment. The recent trend, despite the numbers against righty hitters, says it would be the lefty Claudio.
The answer could come next week.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
