Rangers Reaction: Steal of home or balk? You make the call

Life isn’t easy as an official scorer.
Will Rudd drew the short straw Tuesday night and was the one who had to determine if Rougned Odor stole home in the seventh inning or if he scored on a balk, which many fans didn’t see the plate umpire call.
Help was sought from the Elias Sports Bureau. The rule book was scoured.
Everyone knew that the offensive team gets the best result when a balk is called and the ball is put in play by a batter. The ball wasn’t put in play, though.
The final judgment was that the run scored on a balk. The rule that ultimately was enforced was Rule 10.07, which states a stolen base should be credited with the exception of a balk.
Here’s how crew chief Ted Barrett, working at second base, saw the play:
“As he was breaking home, the pitcher was called for balking. He didn’t come set,” Barrett said. “He still has to come set, unless he steps off, and then he becomes a fielder. But in this situation, he still has the duties of coming set or any other obligation.Since it was a balk, then it became a no pitch. That’s why the count remained the same.”
Manager Jeff Banister didn’t see the balk called, but quickly go to the bottom line.
“He was safe at the plate either way,” Banister said.
Earlier in the game, there was a 5-1 putout at first base. No one had ever seen that one.
Baseball, man.
Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 10-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
1. The pregame briefing with Banister was a quaint one, with only three reporters, radio man Matt Hicks and PR honcho John Blake.
At the very end, Banister was asked about Joey Gallo’s upward track after the All-Star break when many young hitters usually go the other way. Aaron Judge wasn’t cited, but he’s perfect example.
The thing that impresses Banister most is that Gallo is controlling at-bats. He has 50 walks, which means he has done a lot of good things from behind the count or just laying off bad pitches early.
Lo and behold, Gallo did just that in the fourth inning against Justin Verlander, no slouch, and the result of the at-bat was yet another loud, long home run.
Gallo was down in the count 0-2 with one out. Nomar Mazara was at first base after giving the Rangers their first lead, 2-1, on a bloop single.
Verlander struck out Gallo on three pitches in the second inning, and was on a similar trajectory after Gallo fell into an 0-2 hole. Five pitches later, though, the count was full and Verlander tired to go up with a fastball.
It went up, all right.
Gallo connected for his 34th homer of the season, a shot measured at 459 feet into the left-most section of the upper deck in right field. How far was the only question on the no-doubter.
Gallo has 13 homers after the All-Star break to lead the American League. That’s second in the MLB to the 19 hit by Giancarlo Stanton, who is on one of the most torrid homer clips in history.
At this point, there isn’t much left to say about Gallo. He’s having one of the most unusual seasons in MLB history, but is having successful season despite the a batting average that continues to hover just above .200.
It’s must-see baseball every time he bats, even though there’s really only three outcomes. But one of them is a home run, and his home runs just don’t get old.
2. The Gallo homer made it 4-1, and Mike Napoli followed with his own homer for a four-run lead. A.J. Griffin tossed a scoreless fifth, but at 93 pitches wouldn’t be around for the sixth.
The meant the Rangers’ bullpen would have to work four innings to preserve a second straight win and a fifth win in six games.
That remains a dicey proposition, and was looking especially dicey after Detroit scored two against Tony Barnette in the seventh.
One way to combat too much stress on the bullpen, besides the starter going deeper in the game, is for the offense to tack on some more runs.
That’s what the Rangers did and what they do when they are playing their best.
Odor’s exciting play created a 6-3 lead after seven, and the Rangers added three more in the eighth. A night after having what Banister called the best approach of the season, the offense backed it up against Verlander.
“It’s a big boost for our guys,” Banister said. “A great approach up and down the lineup. We just continued to make him work and hunt pitches that they could hit.”
The Rangers are 4-1 on the homestand with five games. The Tigers are now 53-66. The Chicago White Sox are next at 45-70, pending the outcome of a late game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now two games under .500 at 58-60, it’s not outlandish to think that the Rangers could be .500, or even above it, and potentially holding the second wild-card spot by the time they hit the road Sunday.
Baseball, man.
3. Our good buddy Ian Kinsler spoke with the media in the Tigers clubhouse the day after he was ejected by Angel Hernandez for arguing balls and strikes. The Star-Telegram wasn’t there, but wishes it had been.
Kinsler didn’t mince any words when asked about the ejection and Hernandez. It was all on the record with Kinsler’s blessing, even though he faces a fine from MLB for what he had to say.
“If I get fined for saying the truth, then so be it,” said Kinsler, who can afford a fine. “He’s messing with baseball games, blatantly.”
Here are some of the other highlights:
Kinsler, when asked if he was surprised to be ejected: “No, I’m surprised at how bad an umpire he is. I don’t know how, for as many years he’s been in the league, that he can be that bad. He needs to reevaluate his career choice, he really does. Bottom line.”
Kinsler’s career advice for Hernandez: “This has to do with changing the game. He’s changing the game. He needs to find another job. He really does.”
Kinsler, when asked if he believes Hernandez is biased against him: “No. He’s just that bad.”
Kinsler, when asked if there is anything personal between the two: “I’m not mad at him. He just needs to go away.”
I wish he would have told the reporters how he really feels.
Hernandez spoke to a pool reporter after the game and said there won’t be any issues.
“I’m just an umpire,” Hernandez said. “You know what we do. We go out there every day, we’re out there every day, whether it’s a day game, whether it’s a night game, just like the players, and we have a job to do, and that’s what we do. I’m not at liberty to discuss tit-for-tat what’s going on.
“As a matter of fact, I don’t even care what he said. What I care about is going out there and doing my job, to the best I can do.”
