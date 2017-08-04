Big first inning vs. Perez propels Twins past Rangers

Martin Perez allowed four first-inning runs Friday and seven in 4 2/3 innings, and the Minnesota Twins rode their big inning to an 8-4 victory over the Texas Rangers.
The Twins’ rally included homers by Brian Dozier to start the inning and Robbie Grossman. Dozier connected to lead off the second, too.
The Rangers scored two in the first on Adrian Beltre’s two-run single and were down only 5-3 entering the fifth before Eddie Rosario collected a two-out two-run single to chase Perez.
Carlos Gomez homered with two outs in the ninth.
Bartolo Colon tossed a complete game for the Twins and became the oldest pitcher since 1988 to beat the Rangers. Colon is 44 years, 72 days. Tommy John was 45 years, 44 days when he beat the Rangers on July 5, 1988, while with the New York Yankees.
How Rangers hitters fared: They rocked the first two pitches from Bartolo Colon for a single and a double, but they didn’t do much else against the veteran. ... Adrian Beltre singled in Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus for a 2-0 lead, but Colon allowed only two more runs in nine innings. ... Andrus collected three doubles, the 34th time that has happened in club history. ... Joey Gallo singled, his 19th of the season. He has 29 homers.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez struggled from the outset and, despite recovering for a few innings, couldn’t get through five. ... The Twins collected fives hits and two walks while scoring four times in the first, which Perez needed 40 pitches to complete. ... After allowing a one-out double to Miguel Sano in the second, Perez retired nine straight before hitting Joe Mauer in the fifth. Robbie Grossman followed with a double, and both scored on an Eddie Rosario single with two outs. ... Tony Barnette allowed a run in the sixth. ... Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who warmed in the first inning, tossed two scoreless innings.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Texas
201
000
001
—
4
9
1
Minnesota
410
021
00x
—
8
12
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
.257
Andrus ss
4
1
3
0
0
1
.295
Mazara rf
3
0
1
1
1
0
.247
Beltre 3b
4
0
1
2
0
1
.293
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.219
Napoli 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Gallo lf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.205
Gomez cf
4
1
1
1
0
1
.254
Nicholas c
4
1
1
0
0
0
.111
Totals 35
4
9
4
1
5
Minnesota AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dozier 2b
5
3
3
2
0
0
.246
Escobar 3b
4
0
0
0
1
1
.265
Sano dh
3
1
2
0
0
0
.270
Granite pr-dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Mauer 1b
1
2
0
1
1
0
.277
Grossman rf
4
2
2
3
0
1
.251
Gimenez c
4
0
2
0
0
1
.207
Rosario lf
4
0
2
2
0
0
.287
Buxton cf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.216
Polanco ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
.214
Totals 33
8
12
8
3
5
E—Perez (2). LOB—Texas 5, Minnesota 7. 2B—Andrus 3 (29), Nicholas (1), Sano (14), Grossman (17). HR—Gomez (15), off Colon; Dozier (18), off Perez; Grossman (7), off Perez; Dozier (19), off Perez. RBIs—Mazara (66), Beltre 2 (39), Gomez (40), Dozier 2 (54), Mauer (41), Grossman 3 (34), Rosario 2 (36). SF—Mauer. DP—Texas 2, Minnesota 1.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Perez, L 5-10
4 2/3
9
7
7
2
2
5.46
Barnette
1 1/3
1
1
1
1
2
5.55
Bibens-Dirkx
2
2
0
0
0
1
4.61
Minnesota
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Colon, W 3-9
9
9
4
4
1
5
7.32
Inherited runners-scored—Barnette 1-0. HBP—Perez (Mauer), Barnette (Sano). T—3:03. A—22,272 (39,021).
