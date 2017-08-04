Although a fifth-inning single hurt the Texas Rangers on Friday, a four-run first inning against Martin Perez doomed them (video by Jeff Wilson) Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Although a fifth-inning single hurt the Texas Rangers on Friday, a four-run first inning against Martin Perez doomed them
Big first inning vs. Perez propels Twins past Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

August 04, 2017 10:15 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Martin Perez allowed four first-inning runs Friday and seven in 4 2/3 innings, and the Minnesota Twins rode their big inning to an 8-4 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Twins’ rally included homers by Brian Dozier to start the inning and Robbie Grossman. Dozier connected to lead off the second, too.

The Rangers scored two in the first on Adrian Beltre’s two-run single and were down only 5-3 entering the fifth before Eddie Rosario collected a two-out two-run single to chase Perez.

Carlos Gomez homered with two outs in the ninth.

Bartolo Colon tossed a complete game for the Twins and became the oldest pitcher since 1988 to beat the Rangers. Colon is 44 years, 72 days. Tommy John was 45 years, 44 days when he beat the Rangers on July 5, 1988, while with the New York Yankees.

Bartolo Colon is hardly a rookie, and Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said that the 44-year-old knows how to work his way through a lineup

How Rangers hitters fared: They rocked the first two pitches from Bartolo Colon for a single and a double, but they didn’t do much else against the veteran. ... Adrian Beltre singled in Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus for a 2-0 lead, but Colon allowed only two more runs in nine innings. ... Andrus collected three doubles, the 34th time that has happened in club history. ... Joey Gallo singled, his 19th of the season. He has 29 homers.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez struggled from the outset and, despite recovering for a few innings, couldn’t get through five. ... The Twins collected fives hits and two walks while scoring four times in the first, which Perez needed 40 pitches to complete. ... After allowing a one-out double to Miguel Sano in the second, Perez retired nine straight before hitting Joe Mauer in the fifth. Robbie Grossman followed with a double, and both scored on an Eddie Rosario single with two outs. ... Tony Barnette allowed a run in the sixth. ... Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who warmed in the first inning, tossed two scoreless innings.

Minnesota Twins hitters made life tough on Martin Perez in the first inning by fighting off quality pitches in a four-run frame against the Texas Rangers left-hander

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760

Texas

201

000

001

4

9

1

Minnesota

410

021

00x

8

12

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

4

1

1

0

0

0

.257

Andrus ss

4

1

3

0

0

1

.295

Mazara rf

3

0

1

1

1

0

.247

Beltre 3b

4

0

1

2

0

1

.293

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.219

Napoli 1b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Gallo lf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.205

Gomez cf

4

1

1

1

0

1

.254

Nicholas c

4

1

1

0

0

0

.111

Totals 35

4

9

4

1

5

Minnesota AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dozier 2b

5

3

3

2

0

0

.246

Escobar 3b

4

0

0

0

1

1

.265

Sano dh

3

1

2

0

0

0

.270

Granite pr-dh

1

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Mauer 1b

1

2

0

1

1

0

.277

Grossman rf

4

2

2

3

0

1

.251

Gimenez c

4

0

2

0

0

1

.207

Rosario lf

4

0

2

2

0

0

.287

Buxton cf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.216

Polanco ss

4

0

1

0

0

0

.214

Totals 33

8

12

8

3

5

E—Perez (2). LOB—Texas 5, Minnesota 7. 2B—Andrus 3 (29), Nicholas (1), Sano (14), Grossman (17). HR—Gomez (15), off Colon; Dozier (18), off Perez; Grossman (7), off Perez; Dozier (19), off Perez. RBIs—Mazara (66), Beltre 2 (39), Gomez (40), Dozier 2 (54), Mauer (41), Grossman 3 (34), Rosario 2 (36). SF—Mauer. DP—Texas 2, Minnesota 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Perez, L 5-10

4 2/3

9

7

7

2

2

5.46

Barnette

1 1/3

1

1

1

1

2

5.55

Bibens-Dirkx

2

2

0

0

0

1

4.61

Minnesota

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Colon, W 3-9

9

9

4

4

1

5

7.32

Inherited runners-scored—Barnette 1-0. HBP—Perez (Mauer), Barnette (Sano). T—3:03. A—22,272 (39,021).

