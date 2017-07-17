Rangers Reaction, rotation on same page: Where’s the offense?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Tyson Ross happy he is keeping Rangers in games Pause 1:06 Banister: Rangers bullpen starting to sort itself out 2:29 Jeff Banister evaluates Rangers' offense, Tyson Ross in Saturday's win 0:32 Drew Robinson homered again his second career start and first in Arlington 2:39 Elvis Andrus reflects on his first few days as a dad 1:23 Cole Hamels talks mustache, success vs. Angels 3:10 Jeff Banister sees Cole Hamels, offense take right steps 0:28 Cole Hamels and his mustache advantage 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:53 Andrew Cashner wasn't thinking about a no-hitter Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Right-hander Andrew Cashner allowed three runs Monday in 6 2/3 innings but ended up as the losing pitcher as the Texas Rangers managed only three hits in a 3-1 loss (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

