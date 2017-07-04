Rangers Reaction: What can Grilli, Lucroy do for the bullpen?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 Martin Perez pleased with first start off DL Pause 2:17 Jeff Banister breaks down what went wrong for Rangers 1:46 Rangers' Andrew Cashner OK after bat scare 1:59 Rangers manager Jeff Banister details Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Indians 0:38 Family Fireworks Picnic 1:41 Firsthand tour of Las Vegas Trail 1:21 Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington 0:44 Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 1:31 Grapevine police need help identifying bank robber 0:35 Jonathan Lucroy tries to explain a tough loss Sunday afternoon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister saw much that went wrong Monday as the Boston Red Sox claimed a 7-5 victory (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister saw much that went wrong Monday as the Boston Red Sox claimed a 7-5 victory (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com