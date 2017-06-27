Rangers Reaction: Progressive Field meltdown belongs to bullpen

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Infestation of dry wood termites calls for drastic measures Pause 2:03 Cole Hamels says he got himself in trouble vs. Indians 2:34 Falling behind hitters was biggest issue for Rangers pitchers Monday 1:37 Rangers' Joey Gallo not worried about hamstring 0:26 Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 2:36 Mac Attack preps for All-Star domination 0:52 He was killed less than a mile after getting on the freeway 1:02 Rangers' Nick Martinez talks about tough fifth inning Sunday 1:48 Jeff Banister talks offense, Matt Bush after Rangers win Sunday 1:56 Matt Bush pleased to get job done for Rangers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that his failure to establish the strike zone opened the door to the Cleveland Indians' furious comeback Monday (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that his failure to establish the strike zone opened the door to the Cleveland Indians' furious comeback Monday (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com