Rangers Reaction from Thursday’s 5-2 walk-off win

Considering that the Party at Napoli t-shirt went on sale Thursday, that he’d homered in the eighth inning and that the crowd was still chanting “Nap-o-li,” “Nap-o-li” as he came to the plate in the ninth inning, it just felt like he was going to do something to win the game.

Jonathan Lucroy sensed that before the game.

The Carnac, I mean catcher, told Napoli before the game that he would have a big one.

“Before the game we were on the bench, I told him, ‘You’re going to have a big game today, I can feel it,’ ” Lucroy said. “I just felt it and it ended up working out. I just have confidence in him. The guy can hit. Sooner or later the guy is going to break out. He’s really good.”

Maybe it’s an instinct balding guys with beards share with one another, sort of line the sense twins have about one another.

Whatever it was, Lucroy couldn’t have been more correct.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from Thursday’s 5-2 thriller.