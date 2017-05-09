Rangers Reaction from Monday as frustration sets in

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Pause 1:19 Elliott wants to be involved more in the Cowboys' passing game 2:23 Travis Frederick ready for new challenge with the Cowboys 2:47 Battle lines drawn over proposed State Music Museum in Austin 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 2:21 Jason Witten talking Tony Romo 3:19 A peek at American Airlines new headquarters 0:31 Former TCU standout Devonte Fields on teaching Myles Garrett everything he knows 2:08 Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith enjoying the offseason 3:07 Tony Romo fails to advance through U.S. Open local qualifier Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks about where the offense when wrong Monday while collecting only two hits in a 5-1 loss (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com