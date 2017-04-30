Rangers Reaction from Sunday’s 5-2 loss

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Yu Darvish thinks he passed a test in sixth inning Pause 0:35 Here's why Jeff Banister let Yu Darvish keep pitching in the sixth 0:59 Carloz Gomez discusses second-career cycle 1:49 Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker excited about DB-heavy draft 3:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Breaking down Day 2 of the draft 3:34 Talkin' Cowboys: Grading the draft 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:53 Jeff Banister breaks down Rangers' 11-14 April 0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light 1:57 Trials and tribulations of the LPGA on the 17th at Las Colinas Country Club Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said that the Rangers are close to turning it on and still in a good place despite going 11-14 in April (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com