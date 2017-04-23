Foul Territory Blog

April 23, 2017 2:05 PM

Sam Dyson to begin rehab Monday in Round Rock

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Rangers reliever Sam Dyson will start a rehab assignment Monday with Triple A Round Rock. Dyson is scheduled to pitch an inning of relief in games on Monday and Tuesday at Dell Diamond. The Express then go on the road.

Dyson has been on the disabled list since Monday after taking a ground ball off his throwing hand. He has struggled early in the season, blowing three saves and allowing 13 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Catcher Brett Nicholas, who had left knee surgery early in spring training, is also starting a rehab assignment with Round Rock on Monday.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

