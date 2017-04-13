Rangers Reaction from Thursday’s 8-3 victory

As my son gets older and more aware of baseball, it has become incumbent upon me to make sure he is properly outfitted with the shirseys of players across baseball he needs to know.

Of course, the players must also meet my standards for players I think he needs to know, but without catching too much grief for being on teams other than the Rangers. That’s the dilemma each time I wander past the Angels and Astros team stores.

However, I finally determined that Mike Trout is too important for my son not to know. Trout joins a wardrobe that includes shirseys of Shin-Soo Choo, Jonathan Lucroy, Derek Jeter, Ian Kinsler and Nelson Cruz. The Felix Hernandez and Miguel Cabrera shirts are too small.

Having looked at my upcoming travel schedule, I’m not sure who will be added next. Maybe Justin Verlander, if for no other reason than he’s marrying Kate Upton. My son needs to learn about that stuff, too, some day.

Trout and Yu Darvish had a couple good battles Thursday, all won by Trout. Those will have to serve as his consolation prize.

Yu Darvish breaks down his strong outing Thursday Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish talks about how his slider helped him throw seven scoreless innings Thursday (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from an 8-3 victory.

1. By the time Yu Darvish had finished three innings, those with 8 p.m. flights to Seattle out of LAX were beginning to worry about making it.

Slow is Darvish when on the mound.

But Darvish is also very good when on the mound, and he turned in his best effort so far in 2017 by scattering five singles and two walks in seven scoreless innings. He struck out a season-high 10.

His best two pitches — slider and fastball — combined to keep Angels hitters at bay. Kole Calhoun singled sharply with one out in the first, but that was it until Trout started the sixth with a rocket to left field.

Not even Trout’s infield chopper that caught Darvish in the back was hit all that hard.

Along the way, Darvish piled up the strikeouts and, as a result, piled up his pitch count and made the time of game feel like it was standing still. That’s not necessarily his fault, as Angels hitters couldn’t handle a slider that appeared to be back to where Darvish wants it.

After getting only three swings-and-misses on it in his first two starts, Darvish got four swinging strikeouts on it in spanning the fourth and fifth innings.

As is discussed in the game story, Darvish’s performance was the latest in a nice run to open the season by the rotation. The Rangers have had only one real stinker, by A.J. Griffin over 3 1/3 innings Friday, but won that game easily.

Don’t let the bullpen’s woes divert your eyes off the prize. Starting pitching will be the key to the Rangers’ success. So far, so good.

2. The offense hasn’t been too shabby, either, and it appears to be getting better.

The Rangers beat up Ricky Nolasco, possibly the unlikeliest of Opening Day starters this season, and then stuck it to the first man out of the Angels’ bullpen, Daniel Wright.

The Rangers used power, starting with Carlos Gomez’s leadoff homer; strung together quality at-bats, like the four to open the three-run sixth; and came up with timely hits, like two-out RBI knocks by Robinson Chirinos and Jurickson Profar in the second.

The power has been there all season, and the Rangers have homered in nine straight games to open the season. The club record is 10 straight.

Gomez, Nomar Mazara, Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor have three homers apiece. Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli have two.

This was touched on last week, but the offense was supposed to be weaker than in 2016 following the departures of Ian Desmond, Mitch Moreland and Carlos Beltran. It’s so early in the season that maybe it will be.

But the early indicators, from Mazara to Andrus and even to Gallo, suggest otherwise.

3. Nine games into the season, and the Rangers are 4-5. They’ve had a chance to win each game, even the 6-1 loss Saturday to Oakland. Remember: It was 2-1 in the eighth.

So for all the fretting and consternation about the bullpen and slow starts by Gomez and Napoli, the Rangers are only a game under .500 with 153 more to go.

Gee, I thought the season was over judging by some of the tweets out there.

And that brings me back to a point that can’t be stressed enough. That’s probably why others in the media, manager Jeff Banister and every single player keep saying that it’s early.

Way early.

The 2016 Rangers were 5-4 after nine games and 14-10 in April on their way to the American League West title. The 2015 Rangers were 4-5 after nine games and 7-14 in April on their way to the AL West title.

Those Rangers fell behind the Houston Astros by as many as 9 1/2 games in May and didn’t take over first place until Sept. 15. Shawn Tolleson got the win with a scoreless ninth after Sam Dyson had finished off the eighth.

Baseball is a crazy game. It’s a long season. Everyone would make their lives so much easier by understanding that.

Texas 122 003 000 — 8 11 0 Los Angeles 000 000 003 — 3 7 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gomez cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .139 Choo dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .258 Mazara rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .368 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Rua 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Andrus ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .353 Gallo 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .207 Chirinos c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .400 Profar lf 2 0 1 1 2 1 .143 Totals 37 8 11 8 3 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .366 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .316 Revere cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Trout cf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .333 Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .343 Pennington ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Maybin lf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .231 Marte 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Espinosa 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .229 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Totals 33 3 7 3 3 11

E—Simmons (2), Maybin (1), Perez (2). LOB—Texas 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Andrus (4), Chirinos (1). HR—Gomez (3), off Nolasco; Mazara (3), off Nolasco; Espinosa (3), off Hauschild. RBIs—Gomez (4), Choo (2), Mazara 2 (11), Chirinos 3 (6), Profar (2), Espinosa 3 (12). SB—Andrus (1), Gallo (2), Trout (1), Maybin (1). CS—Andrus (1). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Gomez, Napoli); Los Angeles 5 (Calhoun, Pujols, Simmons 2, Perez). RISP—Texas 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 10. Runners moved up—Pujols, Escobar. GIDP—Choo, Maybin. DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli); Los Angeles 1 (Espinosa, Pennington, Cron).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish W, 1-1 7 5 0 0 2 10 103 2.33 Hauschild 2 2 3 3 1 1 33 12.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nolasco L, 0-2 5 8 5 5 0 7 97 5.40 Wright 4 3 3 3 3 0 65 6.75