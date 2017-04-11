Cashner question: Saturday with Rangers or on rehab?

Andrew Cashner turned in a strong performance Monday in Peoria, Ariz., mowing down a team of San Diego Padres extended spring players over five scoreless innings.
The Texas Rangers right-hander allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven. He threw 76 pitches and is expected to join the Rangers on Tuesday at Angel Stadium, where the powers that be will decide what the next step is in his recovery from biceps soreness.
He is going to pitch Saturday. The question is if it will be for the Rangers as their No. 5 starter at Seattle or in a game for Triple A Round Rock or Double A Frisco on rehab assignment.
So, who wants the former TCU star at Safeco Field?
He certainly wants himself at Safeco Field, even though he will not have pitched against major-league hitters in a game since last season. The three innings he threw March 31 at Globe Life Park don’t count, as the Cleveland Indians’ regulars were long gone by the time he entered.
But he has faced Padres minor-leaguers three times. So, he’s got that going for him, which is nice.
Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail said last week that he wants Cashner to be pitching on rehab assignment Saturday under the guise of better safe than sorry. Cashner said that he will do what he is told.
So, who wants Nick Martinez, Dillon Gee or Eddie Gamboa on Saturday at Safeco Field?
Probably nobody, though Martinez and Gee pitched effectively enough in their season debuts at Round Rock. Gee was roughed up.
All three are on the 40-man roster and have options, so it would be a fairly clean move. Presumably, the clock would run out on Dario Alvarez.
Gamboa seemed to pitch every time the Rangers faced the Mariners in spring training, but he’s got some funk with the knuckleball that might play well at Safeco. Martinez and Gee have the edge on experience.
So, the guess here is that Martinez gets the start and Cashner gets a trip to Des Moines, Iowa, to pitch for Round Rock.
The answer is pending.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
