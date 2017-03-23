The Surprise Five from Wednesday at Rangers camp

The Daily Daly, the Texas Rangers medical report supplied by assistant general manager Mike Daly, is a constant source of news. He’s generally not delivering good news.
No player wants to be on the report, but someone always is.
The update Wednesday went about as well as possible, considering the potential for trouble. The same can be said for what transpired on the back fields.
Medically speaking, Wednesday was a good day for the Rangers, who welcomed another center fielder back to camp.
Thoughts? Here are The Surprise Five.
1. Robinson Chirinos called it “awesome.” Pitching coach Doug Brocail was shocked by what he had seen.
That’s how well they thought Andrew Cashner had pitched over two no-hit innings of a High A game, the right-hander’s first game action of spring training after being derailed by biceps soreness.
Cashner threw 33 pitches, one-third of them to an extra hitter in the second inning after he rolled to six outs in only 24 pitches. He struck out two, including the highly regarded San Diego Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr., and walked one.
Afterward, the former TCU All-American said that he feels like he could go compete in a big-league game right this season. He threw five different pitches — four-seamer, two-seamer, slider, curveball, slider and changeup — for strikes, and they were dancing.
His velocity was also more than acceptable for the first time out, at 91-93 mph.
“I knew in the past he’s always had good stuff,” Brocail said. “When you sit out this long, I expected some struggling and didn’t see it. It’s a good thing, a real good thing. It was nice to see.”
Tyson Ross, another former Padres pitcher on the mend, threw 20 pitches without incident earlier in the day as he threw live batting practice for the first time since undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome Oct. 13.
He took it easy on the radar gun, focusing on his mechanics and the feel for both his fastballs. The two-seamer had some serious sink on it.
Cashner will make his Rangers debut sooner than Ross. Cashner could be back by mid-April or a tad sooner. Ross could be ready by early May depending on how he feels after each of the multiple remaining steps he has before pitching in a game.
For a day, though, the news couldn’t have been much better for the rotation.
2. Sometimes things just come together for the beat writers. It’s rare, so there is much joy when it happens.
Such was the case Wednesday morning, when Joey Gallo was tracked down on his was to the training room. Gallo popped up on the medical report Tuesday with a surprising left hamstring issue, the same hamstring that popped in Venezuela and sent him home after only two full games.
But Gallo reported that the MRI exam showed nothing significant, and he took part in limited baseball activities Wednesday. He said that he could have played if needed, and that he won’t be out of action long enough to disrupt the rhythm he has found at the plate.
As he finished delivering his good news, out of the training room came center fielder Carlos Gomez. His timing was perfect, as the beat writers were looking for him to update them on the left shoulder he jammed Tuesday night sliding into third base with a triple.
He’s going to be just fine, too, missing only a few days.
That’s good news for Gomez, who is batting .344 and entered Wednesday as the team leader in extra-base hits and tied for the team lead in runs scored. He said that he feels better now than he did last season after stumbling upon a swing tweak that enabled him to see pitches better.
An off-season working on it and now almost a full spring has him swinging perhaps the best he ever has.
That’s good for him, because there was a new center fielder in camp.
3. Jurickson Profar will be playing some in center field the rest of Rangers camp, and not just because Gomez will be sidelined a few days.
Profar likes it after getting his first taste of it in the World Baseball Classic with the Netherlands and working with fellow Curacao native Andruw Jones, one of the top defensive center fielders in MLB history.
Asked if he could handle the position for a stretch of 15 days should Gomez or Delino DeShields be injured, Profar confidently said yes.
He also said that he’s ready to be an everyday player this season, though he doesn’t know how he will get there. He could do it as the left fielder multiple times a week and across the infield and in center field as players with full-time spots get days off.
It’s doable, but one player is making it less doable.
4. At this point, based on what Rangers coaches have seen first-hand, how can Profar take at-bats away from DeShields?
He’s arguably been the Rangers’ best player this spring. He’s the team’s leader in runs (10), pulling away from Gomez against the Angels, walks (10) and stolen bases (9 for 9).
Manager Jeff Banister might have provided a glimpse into his thinking Tuesday night when DeShields batted first and Gomez batted seventh. Gomez had been leading off all spring.
And then there’s Ryan Rua, batting .340 with a team-high 11 RBIs and a nine-game hitting streak, who’s saying, “Hey, what about me?”
Depth is beautiful thing, unless maybe you’re one of the players swimming in it.
5. Not on the Daily Daly on Wednesday but coming to the list Thursday are the boy and the girl, who were each diagnosed with strep throat and an ear infection.
So, I was diagnosed with a middle seat on an afternoon flight home for a 24-hour pit stop to let the wife refuel and help the kids mend.
So, Stefan Stevenson and Gil LeBreton will have the Star-Telegram’s Rangers coverage on Thursday. With any luck, I won’t return their favor by giving them strep throat for the final days of camp.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments