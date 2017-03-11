The Surprise Five: Thoughts from Saturday at Rangers camp

The second annual Wilson Family Spring Training Adventure is in full swing, and so far it’s been much more of a success than it was last year.
The boy is more excited. The girl can walk more than 15 steps without falling. They still don’t listen, but at least the wife has the non-Wilsons, the in-laws, this year to help with crowd control.
The boy bagged some time throwing pitches to Nick Martinez as the pitchers did some bunting drills, and Chi Chi Gonzalez squatted to catch a couple pitches. At age 4, the ball can and did go just about anywhere. Two good sports right there.
The goal for Saturday’s game was to stay four innings after lasting only nine outs last year. The girl didn’t care for the crowd noise during Carlos Gomez’s double that ended with Jose Trevino getting thrown out at the plate, a play the boy watched from the press box. (I’m trying to teach him at a young age not to be a sportswriter.)
Four innings was the same goal for A.J. Griffin, who started against the Chicago White Sox. He made it. And, in a stunning upset, so did the Wilsons.
Thoughts? Here are The Surprise Five from Saturday.
1. Griffin might have separated himself from the crowd of pitchers vying to be the No. 4 starter who then stays in the rotation once Andrew Cashner is ready to go.
Griffin delivered four scoreless innings on two hits — one of them a two-out first-inning double that could have been caught — as he hit his spots with his fastball and used his curveball to strike out, among others, Jose Abreu.
He worked so efficiently, or the White Sox were so aggressive, that he threw only 46 pitches (33 strikes) and had to go to the bullpen to boost his pitch count. He said that he worked on pitching inside and that his curveball was the best it has been this spring.
It was the outing that he and the Rangers had been seeking, though he wouldn’t say that he made a statement, and it rates as the best start by a Rangers pitcher this camp. Griffin has good timing, too, with the group of rotation contenders bunched so tightly together.
An argument can be made that Griffin was the Rangers’ most valuable pitcher over the first six weeks last season as he filled in for Yu Darvish. Griffin wasn’t as good later in the season, but he left favorable impressions that will help him this spring come decision time.
2. Elvis Andrus said that he felt fine after his first Cactus League game of the spring. He went hitless in three at-bats, but he was thrilled with being able to walk off the field with no pain.
His return coincided with the Rangers actually winning a game and playing well in doing so. They missed out on two chances — Andrus was one of the guilty parties — to get a runner home from third with one out against a drawn-in infield, but they played well defensively and got consecutive two-out hits from Mike Napoli, Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo in a three-run third.
Did Andrus give the lagging Rangers a needed boost of energy with all of the energy he brings to the field? T.R. Sullivan launched into that line of questioning, so it’s a distinct possibility.
As Andrus himself said, bringing noise has never been a problem for him.
“We saw a lot of energy,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We’re a winning ballclub when he’s playing.”
A sports hernia became a problem that required surgery Nov. 1 and kept him off the field until Saturday. He was encouraged by how the day went and is ready to keep building for Opening Day.
Gallo is the subject of the Star-Telegram's lead Rangers story for Sunday's paper.
The Rangers have seen plenty of Gallo this spring and like what they’ve seen from the slugger, who carried just a .130 average into his 11th spring game. It’s what the Rangers have seen off the field from Gallo, who has gained a full understanding of and appreciation for the work he needs to do.
That’s not to say he didn’t work previously. He did. But he’s going about things differently, with more focus and awareness. Count that as a sign of maturity and experience that every player needs to take.
He’s still in the race for the Opening Day roster, though it still looks like he will open the season with Triple A Round Rock. However, he’s laying the foundation that will help him get to the majors and maybe make it his permanent home.
Not only is he a premium power hitter, he can move around the diamond. Left field isn’t an experiment. He said he really enjoys running around the outfield, and he really wants to hose somebody at the plate.
Another good sign? He’s still having fun.
4. Mike Hauschild gets his turn Sunday to impress in the competition for a rotation spot. Make that, impress again.
The right-hander, a Rule 5 pick, has been solid this spring. The Rangers like how he has attacked the strike zone and how all of his pitches seem to move.
His father is also the sports information director at Dayton, which was upset Friday in the Atlantic 10 tournament. Writers have a fondness for SIDs, who give genuine effort in trying to promote their universities’ sports teams while making our lives easier.
And, man, do they make a ton of money.
Eric Capper and his staff at North Texas and Mark Cohen and his staff at TCU are the two who helped me the most before moving to the Rangers beat. Both are baseball fans, and I’d bet they are rooting for the Dayton SID’s son to make the Rangers’ rotation.
5. Trevino continues to make the most of his extra playing time, a by-product of both big-league catchers playing in the WBC, in his first big-league camp.
He had three big moments Saturday. He ended the second inning by throwing out a runner trying to steal second base, and ended the third by popping up from behind the plate and diving to catch a bunt attempt about 15 feet in front of the plate.
As chance would have it, he led off the Rangers’ third and just missed a double past third base. He laced a single to left-center, only to be thrown out at home on Gomez’s drive off the center-field wall. It took a perfect relay to get Trevino.
Trevino won the minor-league Gold Glove last season and has made an impression on Banister, a former catcher. In addition to his skills behind the plate, Trevino is a solid kid, a native Texan, who works his tail off.
“This young man’s got an opportunity to be good,” Banister said.
Trevino will be in Double A Frisco to start the season. Go watch him play.
