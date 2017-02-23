Texas Rangers international scout dies in native Curacao at age 50

Texas Rangers international scout Jose Luis Felomina has died in his native Curacao at age 50 following a long illness, the team said Thursday.
Felomina had worked as a Rangers scout in Curacao since 2008. Among the players he signed was Jurickson Profar, who last season started games at five positions.
Rangers GM Jon Daniels described Felomina as a dedicated scout who was outstanding at his job and was a great asset to the organization.
Curacao is an island in the Caribbean Sea north of the Venezuelan coast.
