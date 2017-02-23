Foul Territory

February 23, 2017 7:19 PM

Texas Rangers international scout dies in native Curacao at age 50

Foul Territory Blog

The latest news and notes about the Texas Rangers

The Associated Press

Texas Rangers international scout Jose Luis Felomina has died in his native Curacao at age 50 following a long illness, the team said Thursday.

Felomina had worked as a Rangers scout in Curacao since 2008. Among the players he signed was Jurickson Profar, who last season started games at five positions.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels described Felomina as a dedicated scout who was outstanding at his job and was a great asset to the organization.

Curacao is an island in the Caribbean Sea north of the Venezuelan coast.

Related content

Foul Territory

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pit road view of Matt Kenseth's pit stop

View more video

Sports Videos