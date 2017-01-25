Bored at work? Pass the time with a Rangers pop quiz

It’s a boring Wednesday at the office, your boss has coffee breath and those TPS reports aren’t going to collate themselves.
Here’s an idea ... take a quiz to see how much you remember about the 2016 Texas Rangers season. Spring training is just three weeks away. Heck, I wore shorts yesterday. So bone up on your Rangers’ recent history while you pretend to be busy for the boss.
Rangers 2016 quiz
1. How many games did Rougned Odor miss because of his suspension for punching the Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista?
A) 3; B) 8; C) 7; D) 56
2. Of the 31 pitchers who saw action, who had the lowest ERA?
A) Tony Barnette; B) Bryan Holaday; C) Cole Hamels; D) Matt Bush
3. How many times did Nomar Mazara earn A.L. Rookie of the Month?
A) 0; B) 4; C) 1; D) 2
4. Among players who were with the team the entire season, who had the highest on-base percentage?
A) Adrian Beltre; B) Ian Desmond; C) Elvis Andrus; D) Odor
5. Which player made the most errors?
A) Desmond; B) Andrus; C) Odor; D) Beltre
6. Who led the Rangers in home runs?
A) Beltre; B) Mitch Moreland; C) Odor; D) Yu Darvish
7. How many times was manager Jeff Banister ejected?
A) 6; B) 2; C) 0; D) 1
8. Which hitter saw the most combined pitches?
A) Andrus; B) Beltre; C) Odor; D) Desmond
9. Which starting pitcher led the staff in both opponent batting average and WHIP?
A) Darvish; B) Hamels; C) Colby Lewis; D) Martin Perez
10. Which hitter was hit by a pitch the most?
A) Shin-Soo Choo; B) Prince Fielder; C) Moreland; D) Beltre
Answers below (no cheating!)
1. C (7, the initial 8-game suspension was reduced by one game after an appeal)
2. B (Catcher Bryan Holaday pitched 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief in a blowout against the Twins on July 2)
3. D (Mazara earned A.L. Rookie of the Month in April and May)
4. C (Andrus led the club with a .362 OBP, although Carlos Gomez matched it in 33 games)
5. C (Odor led the Rangers with 22 errors, five more than Andrus)
6. C (Odor led with 33 homers, one more than Beltre)
7. B (2, Banister was ejected on May 9 by home plate umpire Laz Diaz and Sept. 19 by crew chief Joe West)
8. D (Desmond saw 2,572 pitches in his team-high 677 plate appearances, 129 more than Beltre who had 640 PAs)
9. A (Darvish led the staff with a .214 opponent batting average and 1.12 WHIP)
10. C (Moreland was hit eight times, one more than Fielder and Choo)
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
