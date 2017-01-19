Rangers Fan Fest packed with autograph sessions, clubhouse tours

Texas Rangers fans: Activate!
The 2017 Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is jam packed with current players and newly elected Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for season ticket holders and $5 for children 13 and under. Advance tickets are available at texasrangers.com/fanfest. Tickets will also be available at the Globe Life Park first base ticket office at 7 a.m. Saturday. Parking is free. Globe Life Park gates at home plate and first base open at 8:45 a.m.
Fan Fest highlights:
▪ Interactive question & answer sessions with Rangers executives, players and announcers in the Rangers Hall of Fame (1st floor)
▪ On-field events include running the bases and photo opportunities (weather permitting)
▪ Pitching, hitting, and fielding clinics conducted by Rangers coaches and alumni
▪ Free tours of the Rangers clubhouse and dugout
▪ Free play in the Rangers Kids Zone
▪ Photo stage with current and former Rangers players
▪ Rangers Baseball Foundation Sale
▪ Food and beverages on sale at The Short Stop Grill, Captain Morgan Club, and other Ballpark concession stands
▪ Merchandise on sale at Ballpark Gift Shop locations
▪ 2017 Texas Rangers season ticket and mini-plan packages will be on sale
Take a look at a photo gallery from last year’s Rangers Fan Fest.
Autograph schedule
Adrian Beltre, 9:30 a.m.
Nomar Mazara, 9:30 a.m.
Elvis Andrus, noon
Pudge Rodriguez, noon
Yu Darvish, 2 p.m.
Jonathan Lucroy, 3 p.m.
Others signing autographs: Jeff Banister, Preston Beck, Matt Bush, Andrew Cashner, Robinson Chirinos, Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Sam Dyson, John Fasola, Joey Gallo, Reed Garrett, Dillon Gee, Carlos Gomez, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ronald Guzman, Josh Hamilton, Michael Hauschild, Keone Kela, Nick Martinez, Yohander Mendez, Brett Nicholas, Rougned Odor, Tyson Ross, Ryan Rua, Tanner Scheppers, Jose Trevino and Michael Young.
The format, rules and fine print: There will be six designated autograph sessions where the first 7,000 fans in attendance are eligible to receive a winning autograph card, which can be found in the center of the event program. Potential winning Fan Fest programs will not be distributed with less than one hour remaining prior to each designated autograph session. All other autograph times will be available on an insert within the Fan Fest program handed out at the gates.
▪ Entrance to the designated line will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals who use wheelchairs must adhere to the same first-come, first-served process as all other fans.
▪ When lines are at the designated capacity, an “END OF LINE” sign will be posted and no further guests will be allowed to enter the line.
▪ Players will sign approximately 225 autographs per session. Players will not sign beyond their allotted time.
▪ Prior to the 2017 Fan Fest, Fast Passes were sold online at texasrangers.com. Up to 75 guests will have the opportunity to skip to the front of each autograph session.
▪ Potential updates to the schedule can be found at texasrangers.com/fanfest.
Participating in Q&A sessions: Elvis Andrus, Jeff Banister, Adrian Beltre, Jon Daniels, Ivan Rodriguez, Rangers TV/Radio Announcers, Rob Matwick/Jack Hill on new ballpark.
Participating in clinics: Tony Beasley (infield/baserunning); Steve Buechele (hitting); Doug Brocail/Brad Holman (pitching); Jose Vazquez (strength and conditioning).
Rangers alumni/coaches/broadcasters signing autographs: Tony Beasley, Josh Bonifay, Doug Brocail, Steve Buechele, Rusty Greer, Tom Grieve, Toby Harrah, Matt Harrison, Matt Hicks, Bobby Jones, Mark McLemore, Kevin Mench, David Murphy, C.J. Nitkowski, Pete O’Brien, Darren Oliver, Dave Raymond, Jeff Russell, Jared Sandler.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments