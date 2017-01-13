Crowding the Plate: When in Waco, visit Kim’s Diner

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? Pause

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

1:04 TCU's 'Kenny Hustle' on his nickname: 'I hustle'

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you