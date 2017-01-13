Rangers Winter Caravan off to rousing start in Waco

Foul Territory

WACO

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan started off Thursday night at the Academy Sports and Outdoors with relief pitchers Matt Bush, Tony Barnette and radio broadcaster Matt Hicks.

Over 150 fans lined up to get autographs and pictures, including Maci Schrader, 9, of Waco, who was first in line thanks to her granddad, who lined up at 3 p.m. It’s the first of 12 stops across Texas at Academy stores. Barnette and Bush visit the Greenville location from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Meeting and interacting with fans, Barnette said, just adds to his excitement of spring training drawing near.

“It’s more refreshing than anything,” said Barnette, who begins his second season in the majors in 2017. “To get around the fans and see how they are for baseball season and in turn that makes me more excited about baseball season.”

Bush, also beginning his second season in the big leagues, agreed.

“To realize that I’m a member of this community that’s uplifting, that puts smiles on people’s faces to see their excitement seeing a professional ball player is just amazing,” Bush said.

2017 Rangers Winter Caravan schedule:

(Click on the address for google maps link of each Academy Sports and Outdoors location)

Thursday

Waco

Tony Barnette, Matt Bush, Matt Hicks

210 North New Road, Waco, TX 76710

5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday

Greenville

Barnette, Bush

3204 I-30, Greeneville, TX 75402

6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Austin

Jeff Banister, Steve Buechele, Sam Dyson, Eric Nadel

12250 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759

6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Dallas

Joey Gallo, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Jared Hoying

8050 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243

6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19

Arlington

Dyson, Brett Nicholas

1101 West Arbrook Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76015

1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Plano

Andrew Cashner, Delino DeShields

3305 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Fort Worth

Robinson Chirinos, Will Middlebrooks

1701 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108

5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 23

Tyler

DeShields, Middlebrooks, Tom Grieve

8668 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75703

5-6 p.m. Jan. 24

Wichita Falls

Buechele, DeShields, Middlebrooks

3201 Lawrence Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27

Fort Worth

Banister, A.J. Griffin, Tanner Scheppers

5836 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76137

6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Grapevine

Shin-Soo Choo, Andrew Faulkner

1523 West State Hwy. 114, Grapevine, TX 76051

6-7 p.m. Feb. 3

Abilene

Faulkner, TBA

3950 John Knox Drive (at Cedar Run Road), Abilene, TX 79606

