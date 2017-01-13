Rangers Winter Caravan off to rousing start in Waco

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan started off Thursday night at the Academy Sports and Outdoors with relief pitchers Matt Bush, Tony Barnette and radio broadcaster Matt Hicks.
Over 150 fans lined up to get autographs and pictures, including Maci Schrader, 9, of Waco, who was first in line thanks to her granddad, who lined up at 3 p.m. It’s the first of 12 stops across Texas at Academy stores. Barnette and Bush visit the Greenville location from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Meeting and interacting with fans, Barnette said, just adds to his excitement of spring training drawing near.
“It’s more refreshing than anything,” said Barnette, who begins his second season in the majors in 2017. “To get around the fans and see how they are for baseball season and in turn that makes me more excited about baseball season.”
Bush, also beginning his second season in the big leagues, agreed.
“To realize that I’m a member of this community that’s uplifting, that puts smiles on people’s faces to see their excitement seeing a professional ball player is just amazing,” Bush said.
2017 Rangers Winter Caravan schedule:
(Click on the address for google maps link of each Academy Sports and Outdoors location)
Thursday
Waco
Tony Barnette, Matt Bush, Matt Hicks
5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday
Greenville
Barnette, Bush
6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Austin
Jeff Banister, Steve Buechele, Sam Dyson, Eric Nadel
6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Dallas
Joey Gallo, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Jared Hoying
6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19
Arlington
Dyson, Brett Nicholas
1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Plano
Andrew Cashner, Delino DeShields
1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Fort Worth
Robinson Chirinos, Will Middlebrooks
5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 23
Tyler
DeShields, Middlebrooks, Tom Grieve
5-6 p.m. Jan. 24
Wichita Falls
Buechele, DeShields, Middlebrooks
6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27
Fort Worth
Banister, A.J. Griffin, Tanner Scheppers
6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Grapevine
Shin-Soo Choo, Andrew Faulkner
6-7 p.m. Feb. 3
Abilene
Faulkner, TBA
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments