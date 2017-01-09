Foul Territory

Former Rangers pitcher, coach Jackie Brown has died

Former Texas Rangers pitcher and coach Jackie Brown passed away Sunday after battling a long illness.

Brown, of Holdenville, Okla., was 73.

The right-hander made his major league debut with the Washington Senators in 1970. He also played with the Indians ans Expos during a seven-year playing career. He was signed as an amateur free agent by the Phillies in 1962. He pitched for the Rangers from 1973-75 before being traded to the Indians during the ‘75 season. His best year in the majors was 1974 when he was 13-12 with a 3.57 ERA. He had nine complete games, including two shutouts that season.

Brown was the Rangers’ pitching coach for managers Pat Corrales, Don Zimmer and Darrell Johnson from 1979-82. He also coached for the White Sox (1992-95) and Rays (2002).

Brown’s brother, Paul pitched in the majors with the Phillies in the 1960’s. His nephew, Daren Brown is a minor league manager in the Seattle organization and was the Mariners’ interim manager for 50 games in 2010.

