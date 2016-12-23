Bush says Rangers’ bullpen is his best spot for now

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas Pause

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill