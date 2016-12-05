Lobby at winter meetings is buzzing. Here are latest Rangers rumors

The lobby at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center started to become more and more crowded Monday, and to that end a temporary bar has been set up in one of the corners.
A wise business decision, to be sure.
But there are also more scouts and more agents wondering around, seeking information or preparing to disperse it. That’s where rumors begin, along with talk among beat writers from other teams.
Just wait until that bar opens up.
Until it does, here’s a quick rundown of rumors involving the Texas Rangers:
▪ Tampa Bay right-hander Alex Cobb is being sought for the rotation. He struggled late last season in his return from Tommy John surgery and can be a free-agent after next season, but he posted consecutive seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA in 2013 and 2014.
▪ Colby Lewis is more likely to be re-signed than Derek Holland, though neither seems likely at this point. Lewis has been told that the Rangers are going to see where their shopping takes them before circling back to him.
▪ Edwin Encarnacion continues to be linked to the Rangers despite an insistence from club officials that’s not the case. That power would look good at either first base or designated hitter, but the Rangers have affordable internal options at first and can use the DH spot as a pit stop for regulars to get off their feet.
▪ Billy Hamilton and Andrew McCutchen are trade options in center field while Ian Desmond and Carlos Gomez remain free-agent possibilities. Cincinnati might not want to part with the speedy Hamilton, though, as he’s one of the Reds’ few gate attractions, and Pittsburgh wants a significant return for McCutchen.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
