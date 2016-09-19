Matthew McConaughey touts Just Keep Livin foundation with Rangers

Actor Matthew McConaughey was in Arlington Monday talking to area high school students who have participated in his Just Keep Livin foundation, which provides after school curriculum that encourages students to improve their physical and mental health in various ways, including exercise, teamwork and community service. Prince Fielder was on hand with McConaughey talking to high schools kids from Sam Houston, Eastern Hills and Dallas Pinkston. The Rangers Foundation partnered with McConaughey’s foundation in 2011.
“For us to spread our class to different schools we need help, we need the partnerships,” said McConaughey, who lives in Austin. “We need the Rangers organization to oversee that to make sure it’s running right. The Rangers have been a great partner with us and they’re some of the most successful schools in the country right now because they oversee it the right way.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments