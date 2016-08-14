Tigers rookie shuts down Rangers in 7-0 gem

Some good things happened Sunday at Globe Life Park for the home team.
Seriously.
Just not that many.
A.J. Griffin pitched past 5 2/3 innings, which had been his threshold since coming off the disabled list.
Adrian Beltre had two more hits, giving him a .485 average during an eight-game hitting streak.
The Detroit Tigers packed up their things and left for home.
But not before they connected for three homers against Griffin in a 7-0 victory and saw their Rookie of the Year candidate, Michael Fulmer, face only three over the minimum and allow only four singles his first career complete game and shutout.
The loss shaved a game off the Rangers’ lead in the American League West over the Seattle Mariners, who beat the Oakland A’s and now trail by 5 1/2 games. The Rangers haven’t scored in their past 21 innings.
The game today was about as good of a game as we’ve seen thrown against us.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
“We’ve got a good offense, we like our offense and we like what our offense can do,” manager Jeff Banister said. “When you’ve got good stuff and you execute, you can make any hitter make an out. The game today was about as good of a game as we’ve seen thrown against us.”
Victor Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the game’s first runs, and Ian Kinsler launched a solo shot to open a three-run seventh that included a two-run homer by J.D. Martinez.
Miguel Cabrera added a solo homer in the ninth.
Beltre had two hits for the Rangers, who had only one runner reach second base against Fulmer. The right-hander threw 112 pitches as he became the first AL rookie this season to register 10 wins.
Fulmer threw four pitches, including a fastball that was clocked at 97 mph, to keep the Rangers at bay, and he didn’t issue a walk and struck out nine. The only time the Rangers put a runner in scoring position, in the fourth, Fulmer struck out Rougned Odor.
Odor threw his bat and helmet in disgust as the inning ended.
“I was swinging at bad pitches, a little bit too high,” Odor said. “He pitched really well today. He was working in the corners. He threw a really good slider and changeup, too.”
For Griffin, the start was a mixed bag. He pitched well for five innings, allowed a two-out RBI single in the sixth and a 3-0 deficit, and then was done in by the long ball as he pitched into the seventh for the first time since May 2.
Griffin (5-2) threw 106 pitches, two shy of his season-high and one shy of the May 2 start that covered eight innings. Griffin, though, has allowed at least one home run in all 10 of his starts since returning from the disabled list.
“It was good to get through more than five innings, but it could have been a better result,” Griffin said. “I was getting ahead pretty good, mixing it up. I felt good the whole time out there.”
Victor Martinez’s homer just got over the wall in the right-fielder corner to snap a scoreless tie, and the Rangers were down 3-0 when Griffin returned for the seventh. Kinsler, who struck out in his first three at-bats, launched one into the seats in left-field, and J.D. Martinez found a similar spot four batters later.
15 Home runs allowed by A.J. Griffin in his past 10 starts, including three Sunday and seven this month
“That’s what Ian does. He strikes out a couple times and he’ll get you for one,” Griffin said. “Probably could have been smarter on the 3-1 pitch to J.D. Martinez. Maybe throw a changeup or something. He was on the fastball there. That’s baseball.
“I felt like we made a good pitch to Victor early in the game. I don’t know how that ball got out, but you just tip your cap and keep pitching.”
Fulmer, meanwhile, retired 13 straight after Beltre’s single in the fourth. The Rangers hit some balls hard, including Beltre on his first single that smacked off the left-field wall. Jurickson Profar made outs on two line drives to the outfield, and Carlos Beltran’s drive to right field in the fourth inning was caught on the warning track.
“There’s nothing you can do,” Beltran said.
The A’s, who lost two of three to the Mariners over the weekend, are headed to town for the next three games, and the Rangers hope to find their footing again. They credit the starting pitchers the past two games for their lengthy offensive drought.
“This is going to happen,” said Beltran, the designated hitter. “Baseball is a game of ups and downs. We feel we have a good team and we feel we’re going to be able to come back. Right now, there’s no need to worry about it.”
