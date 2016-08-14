Tigers rookie shuts down Rangers in 7-0 gem

0:44 Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia on the development of Marcus Cannon Pause

1:02 Gary Patterson 'fired up' that TCU recruiting class not high-rated

1:07 Eastern Hills basketball flexes muscle

0:49 Aledo signing day

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

2:17 Southake Carroll sends seven football signees to college on National Signing Day, including two to Baylor

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store