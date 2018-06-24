Molitor on Profar HBP: 'We wanted to give him an opportunity to steal another base'

The good news Sunday morning for the Texas Rangers was that Joey Gallo and Jurickson Profar were healthy enough to play.

Gallo was given at game at designated hitter after leaving early Saturday because of a bothersome left hamstring. He expects to see team physician Dr. Keith Meister on Monday and possible get another cortisone shot Thursday on the off day.

Profar said he had no ill-effects from getting hit three times Saturday by Minnesota Twins pitches, including one that the Rangers believe was payback for Profar stealing second in the fourth inning with the Rangers up 9-2.

Twins manager Paul Molitor was asked about it Sunday morning.

"It’s a rarity when you get hit three times in a game," Molitor told Twins beat writers. "The first one, our pitcher got his cleat caught in the dirt. Second one I think was a borderline strike. With the armor these guys wear, they don’t worry about getting out of the way.

"And then the last time. ... you know, we wanted to give him an opportunity to steal another base."

One Rangers official miffed by the HBP explained that when it's the fourth inning and a team is up 9-2, it is trying to ensure a blow out. The team wants to stretch the lead to convince the other team to take starters out of the lineup so that it doesn't run the risk of having to use key bullpen pieces.

The Twins cut the Rangers' lead to 9-4 in the sixth and then loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. The Rangers were forced to use closer Keone Kela in a 9-6 win.

Another Rangers official noted that the Twins were holding Profar on at first before the steal.

Apparently Saturday was Molitor's day as keeper of baseball's unwritten rules.