Team violation sends Mendez back to Round Rock and Odor (perhaps) to bench

Rangers' left-hander Yohander Mendez was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock after violating team rules, according to general manager Jon Daniels.

Mendez, who was scheduled to start Wednesday's series finale against the Royals, broke team rules away from the field. At least one other player was involved but their discipline will be handled internally, manager Jeff Banister said.

Mendez and teammate Rougned Odor were out late with some Royals players at a Kansas City establishment after Monday's game, according to several sources. Apparently, the night on the town got out of hand for Mendez, which prompted the move.

Odor was scratched from Tuesday's lineup and Banister declined to say whether or not the move was related.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx has been recalled from Round Rock and will start Wednesday.



Daniels said the violations do not involve police or major-league rules and happened away from the ballpark.

"It's not criminal," Daniels said. "Nothing involving MLB or the police. There will be a program that we'll work with Yohander on."

The move might just be a way for the club to reinforce their expectations to the team, especially for the young players, including Mendez, who is 23.

"Part of the development of where we are as a club is upholding a certain level of standards for veterans and young players alike," Daniels said. "Part of the development process of young players is on the maturity side as well. I’d say that’s kind of where this one falls."

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is playing third base and Jurickson Profar was starting at second base for the second consecutive night. Joey Gallo was already scheduled to have Tuesday night off, Banister said.

"The rest of it I don’t have any comment," Banister said. "My messaging to the team is what I say to them as a group. I don't always need my messaging to come out in print. We are a team. There are things that happened inside the team concept … we'll continue to put the team first in these types of situations. There are standards we want to live by every day and we want to make sure those standards are held in high regard."

Banister said Mendez will have to earn his way back to the big leagues.

"I think there are steps for every player and the commitment and focus on who you are as an individual player," he said. "Being a team player is another portion of it. We all learn lessons through everything we do. We don’t always get them right. That’s part of the process of learning and becoming a major-league player."