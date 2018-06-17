Trevino's week started with a baby. It ended with an assist from an angel

Imagine being Jose Trevino the past week.

He witnesses the birth of his son, his first child, June 10.

The Texas Rangers promote him to the major leagues Friday, but supposedly just for a one-day emergency stint as catcher Robinson Chirnos served a one-game suspension for his role in a Wednesday night scuffle after a home-plate collision.

Then, catcher Carlos Perez sprains his right ankle and Trevino is forced into action.

On Saturday, Perez hits the disabled list and Chirinos is still aching from Wednesday.

Trevino makes his first career start and his first MLB hit is a game-tying single in a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

On Sunday, Trevino is on the bench as Chirinos returns, but he is hit hard by a pitch in the seventh inning and has to leave the game with an injury to his left foot.

Trevino steps in behind the plate in the ninth, and with the Rangers down a run in the bottom half, he delivers the walk-off two-run single in a 13-12 victory.

Plus, it was Father's Day, his first and the fourth since he lost his father late in 2014.

The emotions poured out.

"It's just unbelievable," Trevino said. "I'm blessed. I'm just really blessed. I knew I was going to have some help with from an angel up above. I knew if it got down to it, he wouldn't let me down."

Trevino's family, including week-old Josiah, was in attendance, but he looked toward the heavens after collecting his first career walk-off hit and only the second of his career. He became emotional while doing the postgame TV interview and again when talking in front of his locker about 10 minutes later.

Texas Rangers rookie catcher Jose Trevino made his first career start Saturday and collected his first MLB hit in a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

When asked what his week was like, he said, "Ask me in two hours."





Trevino was still trying to process things. He choose his words deliberately as he balance all that was swirling in his mind and heart.

Manager Jeff Banister was also emotional as he addressed the media.

"It was the epitome of the game," Banister said. "If anybody ever thinks there's no passion or emotion in this game, at the end there I'm hugging a young man who is Day 3 in the big leagues who is pretty emotional on Father's Day for a lot of different reasons."

Trevino, 25, could get his second career start Monday at Kansas City. Banister said that the medical staff was evaluating Chirinos after the game, and that suggests he might need a day or two off the foot.

It will be another twist in a wild and emotional ride for Trevino.

"You can't write this stuff," Trevino said. "Awesome week. An awesome week."