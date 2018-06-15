Quite a Story: Irving native leads Rockies past Rangers at his 'Yankee Stadium'

Globe Life Park was hallowed ground for Trevor Story while growing up about 15 minutes away in Irving.

The Colorado Rockies' shortstop burst on the national scene with an impressive start as a rookie in 2016.

He hit home runs in his first three major league games (a record) and became the first player ever to hit a homer for each of his first four hits.

Story played in his first major league game Friday night on the field he grew up watching heroes Michael Young and Pudge Rodriguez play.

"It's going to be special. I grew up coming to this park watching the Rangers," Story said before Friday's series opener against the Rangers. "They were my team when I was younger. This is my Yankee Stadium."

During his rookie season in 2016, the Rockies came to Globe Life Park. But Story tore a ligament in his thumb a couple of weeks prior to that trip and was on the disabled list.

He had about 200 friends and family on hand, including his former coach at Irving High School, his parents, who still live in Irving, and plenty of friends, former teammates and extended family.

He played a couple of games at the ballpark in high school and he was in the stands for the Rangers' World Series in 2010.

"It's very exciting, a lot of emotions for sure," said Story, who had 27 homers and 72 RBIs in 97 games as a rookie in '16.

After hitting .239 and striking out a National League high 191 times in '17, Story is off to a strong '18. He's hitting .270 with 14 homers and league-leading 52 RBIs, including two RBIs in Friday's 9-5 win over the Rangers. Story was 2 for 5 with a double.

Former Ranger Ian Desmond hit two solo homers, one off first-time starter Yohander Mendez in the second, and one off Matt Moore, coming out of the bullpen for the first time, in the fifth.

The Rangers scored five runs in the first on a two-run homers by Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo. But Rockies starter Chad Bettis regrouped and held the Rangers scoreless over the next 4 2/3 innings. Texas only had two hits after the first inning.

Hits have been coming steadily for Story, which makes the return home (he lives in Southlake during the off-season) that much more fun, he said.

"It definitely helps. You never know what’s going to happen in this game. It’s nice to be doing well but you never try to read too much into it."

Story, 25, said he was excited about playing in the Texas heat for the first time in seven years.

"Once you don’t have it you miss it," he said. "That’s what I grew up playing in."

But a little goes along way, he added. "I think after the two day games [on Saturday and Sunday] I’ll be all right."

Among those in attendance, were his members of his fiance's family.

"I'm glad they all can be here," he said.