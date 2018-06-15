Long time, no see: Yovani Gallardo to start Sunday for Rangers

Former Rangers pitcher Yovani Gallardo will start Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Gallardo, who was signed to a minor league deal on April 13 after being released by the Reds, has been with Triple-A Round Rock.
Gallardo was 13-11 with a 3.42 ERA in 33 starts for the Rangers in 2015. He signed a free agent deal with the orioles for 2016 and was traded to the Mariners in January 2017. He was 5-10 with a 5.72 ERA in 28 appearances (including 22 starts) for Seattle.
In 10 Round Rock starts this spring, Gallardo is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA. Gallardo attended Trimble Tech High School in Fort Worth and still resides near Eagle Mountain Lake.
Gallardo had an out in his contract that would have allowed him to be a free agent if he wasn't called up to the big leagues by June 15.
