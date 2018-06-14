Rangers option Hanser Alberto back to Round Rock

The Rangers optioned infielder Hanser Alberto back down to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday but another move is coming Friday.



Left-hander Yohander Mendez will be recalled to make his first major league start against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Park. Mendez is taking the spot, at least this time in the rotation, for Matt Moore, who was moved to the bullpen three days ago. Mendez is 0-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 51 1/3 innings for the Express. He allowed one hit in 2/3 of an inning on May 12 with the Rangers.

Alberto only spent three days with the Rangers during his latest stint. His presence on the roster gave the club more bench options during a two-game series against the National League Dodgers. Alberto was 0 for 3 in the two games. He's 1 for 11 in five games during two stints with Texas in 2018.





