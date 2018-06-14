Halfway home: Rangers have signed 19 of 40 draft picks and three free agents

The Rangers have signed 19 of their 40 MLB draft selections, including 14 players announced on Thursday.
The 19 signees, which includes their first seven picks and eight of their top 10 have reported to Rangers' complex in Arizona.
Eight of the 14 played announced Thursday are right-handed pitchers.
The Rangers also announced they signed three undrafted free agents: left-hander Braden Pearson (Texas State), right-hander Zach Reeg (Augustana College in Illiniois), and left-hander Erne Valdes (St. Thomas University in Florida). Those three players have also reported to Arizona.
The Rangers signed their top five picks, including first-round pick Cole Winn on Tuesday.
Rnd
Player/Position
School/Hometown
6
Sean Chandler, RHP
Iowa Western CC/Bellevue, NE
7
Tim Brennan, RHP
St. Joseph’s (PA) University/Philadelphia, PA
9
Chandler Sanburn, RHP
Wichita St. University/Avon, IN
11
Billy Layne, Jr., RHP
Seton Hall University/Cliffwood Beach, NJ
13
Kenen Irizarry, SS
Aurea E Quiles H.S./Guanica, PR
17
Scott Kapers, C
Valparaiso University/Schererville, IN
22
Frainyer Chavez, SS
Midland College/Little Elm, TX
24
Troy Dixon, OF
Samford University/Mobile, AL
26
David Lebron, RHP
University of Tampa/Homestead, FL
29
Glen Richardson, RHP
Sinclair Community College/North Canton, OH
33
Reynaldo Pichardo, C
Dawson (MT) Community College/Miami, FL
34
Noah Burkholder, RHP
Waubonsee (IL) Community Coll./Crown Point, IN
35
Tyler Depreta-Johnson, SS
Houston Baptist Univ./Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
40
Cole Uvila, RHP
Georgia Gwinnett College/Port Angeles, WA
