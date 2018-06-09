It's Now or Never: Elvis' rehab tour begins Monday in Frisco

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will begin his a rehab assignment Monday at Double-A Frisco.
Andrus, who has been out since April 12 with a broken bone in his right elbow, is supposed to play five innings Monday and then DH for a noon Tuesday game.
Andrus will then continue his rehab stint through Thursday in Frisco before joining Triple-A Round Rock for a couple of games.
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday all start at 7:05 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark. The Express host Sacramento at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Fresno at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
He's expected to rejoin the Rangers on June 18 before the first game against the Royals in Kansas City. This is Andrus' first time on the disabled list in his nine-year career.
