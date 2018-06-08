Rangers' fourth-rounder delivers gem in state semifinals

The Texas Rangers' fourth-round pick didn't let the MLB First-Year Player Draft distract him from the task at hand Thursday night.

Mason Englert, a right-hander from Forney High School, allowed one run on four hits and a walk in a complete-game victory over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the Class 5A state semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Englert struck out nine to push his season total to 177 in 98 1/3 innings, and he victory upped his record to 14-2 with an sub-1.00 ERA. He will play first base in the title game Saturday against Haslet Eaton.

His signing with the Rangers, his favorite team, seems to be a formality even though he is committed to Texas A&M. The slot value of the pick is $464,700, though that is only a guide and oftentimes players sign above slot.

"Honestly, the most important thing that has happened to me this week is what's going on with this team," Englert told sptspage.com. "The other stuff is good, but I don't want it to take away from what we have going on here. I will focus on that later but, really, this is the best thing that's happening right now. I love pitching in a Forney jersey."

General manager Jon Daniels said on Thursday that he expects for each of the Rangers' top 10 picks to sign pro contracts. The Rangers will start announcing the signings early next week.

The Rangers dispatched several scouts and officials to the game, including amateur scouting director Kip Fagg and minor-league pitching coordinator Danny Clark.