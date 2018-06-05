Rangers Reaction: Disappointing outcome, but Rangers made right decision on Lincecum

A good sign of Adrian Beltre's health could be found late Tuesday at Globe Life Park:

He didn't injure himself trying to dodge all those teammates trying to touch his head.

That also means that Beltre hit a home run. He started the eighth with his second of the season to break a 4-4 tie. It was one of five homers hit by the Rangers, the first coming in the fourth inning by birthday boy Robinson Chirinos.

Jurickson Profar, Shin-Soo Choo and Joey Gallo also connected.

For Beltre, the blast gave him 1,122 career extra base hits, good for a tie for 16th all time with Manny Ramirez. Beltre also has 5,170 career total bases, passing Cal Ripken for 17th all time.

For an offense that struggled the previous four games to get a big hit despite a decent approach, it was good to see some positive results.

"We're trying to work the opposing pitcher and hit the ball hard," Beltre said. "I talk to these guys and tell them to trust the process. If you have the right approach, the results will be there."

Here's some Rangers Reaction from a 7-4 win over the Oakland A's.

1. Count me among the throngs who are disappointed Tim Lincecum couldn't rekindle a some of his past greatness and put it on display for the Rangers this season.

First of all, he left the impression of being a solid dude and a good teammate, and he was great with the media. Secondly, it's tough to see injuries wreck a great player.





It happens. A lot. It might be happening to Beltre, who is in his 21st season at age 39 and has already been on the disabled list twice.

Lincecum is 34. He has well-documented hip problems, and his slight frame and one-of-a-kind delivery conspired against him after bursting onto the scene in 2007 and posting four terrific seasons from 2008-2011.

Maybe it will work out for him somewhere else. General manager Jon Daniels said that Lincecum was headed home to Seattle to continue working and maybe find the velocity and command he was lacking during a 30-day rehab stint with Triple A Round Rock.

But also give credit to Daniels for not prolonging the experiment. It seemed as if Lincecum was headed for his release for about the past week or so, even though the results looked to be getting better.

It just wasn't good enough to get MLB hitters out at a better rate than any of the current Rangers relievers. The bullpen actually allowed a run Tuesday, only their fourth in the past 11 games.

Not one reliever deserved to be sent down for Lincecum, who also would have required the Rangers to designated a player for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Lincecum wasn't interested in staying in the minors.

Parting ways with him was the best option, even though it stinks for those who wanted to see him rediscover some of his past excellence.





2. Not to rile anyone up about the game Tuesday, but left-hander Matt Moore was as good as he's been in a long time.

He wasn't great, allowing three runs on eight this with one walk and one strikeout. All three runs against him came with two outs.

But Moore threw a lot of strikes, 65 in 98 pitches, and, good or bad, made the A's put the ball in play.

Bet on this: The Rangers will take that outing from Moore every single start the rest of the season.

Things could have gone south for him after allowing two runs in the first, but he gathered himself. Manager Jeff Banister said that Moore had his best fastball of the season and was beaten mostly on his off-speed pitches.

Moore recognizes there is room to improve. He pointed out the two-out issues and the two-strike issues that have plagued him all season.

As was the case last week at Seattle, Moore found things to build upon for his next outing Sunday against the Houston Astros. They stand to give him a much stiffer test, though the A's can swing the bat, too.

At least Moore will go into the start on a high note — or higher note — than he would have a month ago.

That's something, too.

3. A veteran member of the local media, who celebrated a birthday Tuesday along with Chirinos, noted that Moore's turnaround after the first inning coincided with the terrific catch center fielder Delino DeShields made in the second.

DeShields raced back on a ball crushed by Stephen Piscotty and caught it as he slammed into the wall. Mark Canha, who had singled, would have scored had the ball eluded DeShields.

"That ball was probably the loudest one I've heard all year," Moore said. "I thought it was a home run off the bat. I didn't look until the very end."

Moore said that DeShields has been doing that for him all season. He hasn't been hitting very well of late, but his catch is the prime of example of how a player can help his team even when things aren't clicking at the plate.

"There are a number of facets to this game where guys can help out, chip in, and those things lead to wins and victories for your team," manager Jeff Banister said. "The defense is one, your base running offensively, and then situational at-bats, those are huge any time that you can do that ... and DeShields with his defense has been great."

DeShields knows that he can let his offensive struggled affect the rest of his game.

"Anything that's hit out there I want to take it away," DeShields said. "That's my mind-set anyway, but there's a little extra edge going for those balls hard trying to make a play. I want to give our team a chance to win. Things are going to start clicking at the plate. I can feel it."

Until they do, he knows there are more ways to help his team.