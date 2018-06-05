Which local prep pitcher did the Rangers draft in the fourth round?

When it comes to determining which player to select in each round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Texas Rangers don't consider a prospect's hometown as a prerequisite.
The player atop their board could be from Mars (Pa.) or the Moon (Va.). That's who the Rangers are going to select, and oftentimes that means they miss out on players from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
But their draft computer spit out a local kid Tuesday in the fourth round.
The Rangers used the 119th overall pick on Mason Englert, a right-handed pitcher for Forney andone of five righties the Rangers selected in eight picks on Day 2 of the draft. The other three picks were shortstops and one of those was Jax Biggers of the University of Arkansas via Missouri City.
Englert has committed to play at Texas A&M, but the Rangers expect that he will sign with them along with the other seven Tuesday draftees.
"I saw him quite a few times actually," amateur scouting director Kipp Fagg said. "It's stuff along with a very competitive kid whose got pitches and feel."
Englert's Forney team will play Thursday in the Class 5A state semifinals. He set a state record earlier this season for consecutive scoreless innings at 55 1/3, breaking the record set in 1973 by another former Rangers draft choice, David Clyde.
Fagg said that the Rangers don't stress where a player is from when making selections. Through two rounds, they have selected players from eight different states.
They selected two native Texans from Texas colleges last year, Tanner Gardner from Texas Tech (Frisco) and John King from (Missouri City). They used their first-round pick in 2009 on Matt Purke, who went to Klein High School, and their 45th pick in 2011 on Brandon Finnegan from Fort Worth Southwest.
Both decided to go to TCU.
"I'll be totally honest: I don't even look at where they're from half the time," Fagg said. "It's all about the process we go through and who we value the most. The just hasn't lined up with the Texas kids here in the past few years. But we got one in the fourth round, and I'm very excited about Mason Englert."
Comments